New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Amazon is ramping up lobbying efforts to federally legalize marijuana

Amazon has 'reinstated the employment eligibility' of those fired for failed marijuana screenings and will cease further pre-employment screenings of that kind.
TJ Denzer
3

As we continue on through the COVID-19 pandemic, there have definitely been far-reaching effects due not only to the severity of the illness but the means by which companies have been forced to try to contain it. One major effect is an impact on employment and the severe sudden drop in applications. Many companies have experienced this (especially those that can be argued to pay poorly), and Amazon is not exempt from it. As an interesting twist, Amazon has chosen to combat this issue by reinstating employment eligibility for employees fired for failed marijuana testing and will increase its efforts to lobby for federal marijuana legalization.

This latest move towards marijuana legalization and removal of punishment and pre-employment screenings was announced in an Amazon company blog post on September 21, 2021.

“Pre-employment marijuana testing has disproportionately affected communities of color by stalling job placement and, by extension, economic growth, and we believe this inequitable treatment is unacceptable,” said Amazon HR boss Beth Galetti.

This statement goes along with Amazon reinstating employment eligibility for former employees and applicants who were fired or otherwise passed over due to random and pre-employment marijuana screenings.

Amazon's latest move will not only reinstate employment eligibility for those terminated for failed marijuana screenings, but the company will also increase efforts to lobby for federal marijuana legalization.
Amazon's latest move will not only reinstate employment eligibility for those terminated for failed marijuana screenings, but the company will also increase efforts to lobby for federal marijuana legalization.

In addition to this effort to remove punishment against employees who are also cannabis users, Amazon also signaled its intention to lobby for the federal legalization of marijuana as a whole.

Despite promises to the contrary, the Biden Administration has been slow and stingy about efforts towards the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana at the federal level. With Amazon throwing a new wave of support behind it, it will be interesting to see if the needle of support for said legislation moves.

Amazon has come up frequently in anti-employment rights conversations for its staunch anti-union activity, but this effort (while likely mostly about keeping business moving via a large workforce) at least seems like one that could benefit many. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 21, 2021 10:45 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Amazon is ramping up lobbying efforts to federally legalize marijuana

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 21, 2021 11:02 AM

      ROFL, does anyone seriously think this is in order to hire more employees? All Amazon wants to do is $ell it (and grow it/control the supply).

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 21, 2021 11:14 AM

        Haha yeah, that's a stupid angle that they're trying to spin. But maybe it's a little true, too, even if it isn't the primary motivation. Getting their minimum wage, stoner workforce up and running for maximum labor exploitation is just icing on the cake.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 21, 2021 11:17 AM

        if all Amazon was interested in was getting into that business (a strange theory frankly) they'd have no reason to change their employment rules. In fact if they wanted to use maximal leverage towards legalization so they could sell weed they'd not change their employment rules and instead say how much they wish they could remove drug testing requirements if only it was legalized.

Hello, Meet Lola