Blizzard Chief Legal Officer resigns after three years at company Claire Hart announced her resignation on LinkedIn with zero mention of the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard.

As the allegations, lawsuits, and investigations continue to pile up at Activision Blizzard, there was little doubt that in addition to those who were fired or forced to step down at the company, there would also be those who perhaps felt the magnitude of the company’s trouble and left of their own accord. The latter seems to be the case with Blizzard’s Chief Legal Officer Claire Hart, who just announced her formal resignation from the company after holding position for over three years.

Hart announced her resignation from the Chief Legal Officer position at Activision Blizzard on her personal LinkedIn page on September 20, 2021.

“After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I have decided to move on to my next adventure,” Hart wrote. “Friday was my last day. The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses.”

Claire Hunt's resignation comes amid the growing intensity of issues at Activision Blizzard which has included the SEC opening its own investigation into the company.

Interestingly, Hart’s resignation doesn’t address or even hint at the ongoing issues at Activision Blizzard in the slightest. However, her resignation also came just as it was revealed that the SEC was opening its own investigation into the company alongside the California lawsuit that alleged a toxic workplace and harassment.

Even so, the timing of Hart’s resignation is likely not by accident. The allegations against Activision Blizzard have continued to build with accusations of destruction of documentation related to the lawsuit, as well as union-busting and employee intimidation tactics. Try as it might to sweep this under the rug, the story has only gotten more severe since the original lawsuit was launched. With that in mind, Hart is likely not the high profile exit we will see from Activision Blizzard as a whole. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and details.