Evening Reading - September 9, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's such a joy to listen and watch Simon solve sudoku puzzles. It amazes me how he can see what to do next with such ease.

New Matrix trailer is here

What is going on in this movie? Has humanity crawled out of the caves and reclaimed the land? Has the Matrix been booted back up? I must know more. Time to rewatch the trilogy?

Mother nature is cheering you on

That thunder clap at just the right moment is incredible.

Wearing a mask saves lives

That blade came so close to his face. Far out.

Everything is being captured

Time to start putting the universe into the ball.

Kirby is great

Press the buttons to give him a little squish.

You can look just like him

But only if you like the stock as much as he does.

Tiny monkeys enjoying some veggies

They're so dang small!

Free car wash

It'll rain as soon as these cars get home.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He likes to curl up as tight as he can when he's snoozing.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

