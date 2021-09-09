Evening Reading - September 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's such a joy to listen and watch Simon solve sudoku puzzles. It amazes me how he can see what to do next with such ease.

New Matrix trailer is here

What is going on in this movie? Has humanity crawled out of the caves and reclaimed the land? Has the Matrix been booted back up? I must know more. Time to rewatch the trilogy?

Mother nature is cheering you on

This has to be the best Smash Bros tiktok ive seen. pic.twitter.com/Z4DTmaRHvI — Ghost | Smash Modder & Youtuber (@GhostsSoup) September 5, 2021

That thunder clap at just the right moment is incredible.

Wearing a mask saves lives

That blade came so close to his face. Far out.

Everything is being captured

Time to start putting the universe into the ball.

Kirby is great

Press the buttons to give him a little squish.

You can look just like him

He’s so handsome and cool. One day maybe we will be best friends. pic.twitter.com/4cu5trz7P1 — Ken Griffin’s Mayo PARODY*PARROT TEE*PARROTY (@GriffinsMayo) September 5, 2021

But only if you like the stock as much as he does.

Tiny monkeys enjoying some veggies

They're so dang small!

Free car wash

Don’t let opportunities pass you by.. pic.twitter.com/JDOqbTEVu0 — dee (@ogdrl) September 6, 2021

It'll rain as soon as these cars get home.

