Evening Reading - September 9, 2021

- PlayStation Pioneer: Crash Bandicoot 25 years later
- Video game football team Hall of Fame
- Tales of Arise review: Carving a new destiny
- Worlds Collide: X-Men vs. Street Fighter 25 years later
- Atari VCS review: Costly nostalgia & DIY potential
- PlayStation Showcase September 2021: All trailers, reveals, & announcements
- God of War: Ragnarok gets new trailer at PlayStation Showcase
- Spider-Man 2 will pit Miles & Peter against Venom on PS5 in 2023
- AbleGamers & Steven Spohn launch 'Spawn2gether' campaign to raise another $1 million
- LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set revealed, coming in October
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's such a joy to listen and watch Simon solve sudoku puzzles. It amazes me how he can see what to do next with such ease.
New Matrix trailer is here
What is going on in this movie? Has humanity crawled out of the caves and reclaimed the land? Has the Matrix been booted back up? I must know more. Time to rewatch the trilogy?
Mother nature is cheering you on
This has to be the best Smash Bros tiktok ive seen. pic.twitter.com/Z4DTmaRHvI— Ghost | Smash Modder & Youtuber (@GhostsSoup) September 5, 2021
That thunder clap at just the right moment is incredible.
Wearing a mask saves lives
September 6, 2021
That blade came so close to his face. Far out.
Everything is being captured
September 6, 2021
Time to start putting the universe into the ball.
Kirby is great
super famikirb— James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) September 5, 2021
🔵
🟢 🔴
🟡 pic.twitter.com/PAR9lXYvYt
Press the buttons to give him a little squish.
You can look just like him
He’s so handsome and cool. One day maybe we will be best friends. pic.twitter.com/4cu5trz7P1— Ken Griffin’s Mayo PARODY*PARROT TEE*PARROTY (@GriffinsMayo) September 5, 2021
But only if you like the stock as much as he does.
Tiny monkeys enjoying some veggies
Pygmy marmosets eating peas.. pic.twitter.com/zltH7KmxGx— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 6, 2021
They're so dang small!
Free car wash
Don’t let opportunities pass you by.. pic.twitter.com/JDOqbTEVu0— dee (@ogdrl) September 6, 2021
It'll rain as soon as these cars get home.
