Shacknews Presents: The Dump - August 13, 2021 Nintendo is flinging indies, movie leaks, and Goombas around. Join us as we discuss the week's hottest news on the Shacknews Dump.

Another fine summer week has drawn to a close and there’s plenty to talk about. Nintendo was all over the place while Activision Blizzard stayed the course on being terrible. There was plenty more gaming news to discuss too and we’re hitting it all on another Shacknews Dump!

On today’s August 13 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Nintendo Indie World had some delightful surprises in store for us, including the sudden launch of Garden Story and Axiom Verge 2. There were also leaks from the new Nintendo movie and a stack of Goombas attacked (broke off) from the scenery at Super Nintendo World. That wasn’t all though. Activision Blizzard’s tremendously sour situation has only continued to look worse with each passing story and Duke Nukem could have had another game if Gearbox didn’t reject a 2008 pitch.

Tune in as we chat about these stories and more when the Shacknews Dump goes live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Here’s the stories on the slate for today’s Shacknews Dump:

Nintendo is wildin’ while Activision Blizzard keeps compilin’ the list of toxicity and harassment. There’s plenty more to see too, so tune into the Shacknews Dump and check it out as we close out the newsweek.