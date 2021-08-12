Evening Reading - August 12, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris impressions
- Glitchpunk Early Access hands-on preview: Punk's not dead
- The Ascent review: Reaching new heights
- Spectre Carbon 2.0 review: A solid custom racing cockpit
- Foreclosed review: Killing to be me
- Hitman 3 Season of Lust includes Shacknews Featured Contracts
- Super Nintendo World ride suspended as stack of Goombas break loose
- Battlefield 2042 short film 'Exodus' sets the stage for war
- Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy rumored for a fall release
- Spec Ops: The Line lead & Nine Inch Nails guitarist form game studio EYES OUT
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hold on to your butts
Absolutely cannot deal with all the twists in this game trailer pic.twitter.com/zSZgu9cbz8— David Harmon (@daveharmon) August 11, 2021
These twists and turns are SHARP.
Drink water
As temperatures rise, remember to treat hydration like you'd treat dating: Don't wait until you're thirsty.— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) August 11, 2021
And sit up straight.
Have some respect for local cuisine
August 12, 2021
What is ketchup anyway?
Do you have the funk?
LISTEN TO THE WISE WORDS OF @marcrebillet pic.twitter.com/qN0yFcwYva— Wüki $WUX 🍄 (@Wuki) August 12, 2021
Get some funk.
This looks fun!
Good morning mutuals pic.twitter.com/utTRmX8Z0i— Xj11 (@Xj11_guy) August 12, 2021
But also dangerous. Not a helmet to be seen. Those planters look super sharp.
Loop Daddy has some other important words
repeat after me pic.twitter.com/QG3LBC7Mh1— MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) August 12, 2021
Remember, billionaires don't really care about you as an individual.
Grotesque artwork
Ancient Magus Bride pic.twitter.com/aRIubE1Yo4— 𝕬𝖇𝖟-𝕵-𝕳𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖎𝖓𝖌 🦑 (@AbzJHarding) August 7, 2021
This looks like something straight out of Bloodborne.
Group assignments are the worst
this pandemic is the worst group project i’ve ever been a part of in my life.— Jess Gray (@HeyJessGray) August 7, 2021
Why can people not cooperate properly?
I hate writing the word pallet
Thrilling chase underway here.... pic.twitter.com/Gdn946dpGq— Paul Eaton (@GannetPaul) August 6, 2021
In all of its forms. I always get it wrong.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Another favorite photo of mine of Rad. Looks like he's taking a selfie! Have a great Friday Eve everyone!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 12, 2021