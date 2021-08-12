New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - August 12, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hold on to your butts

These twists and turns are SHARP.

Drink water

And sit up straight.

Have some respect for local cuisine

What is ketchup anyway?

Do you have the funk?

Get some funk.

This looks fun!

But also dangerous. Not a helmet to be seen. Those planters look super sharp.

Loop Daddy has some other important words

Remember, billionaires don't really care about you as an individual.

Grotesque artwork

This looks like something straight out of Bloodborne.

Group assignments are the worst

Why can people not cooperate properly?

I hate writing the word pallet

In all of its forms. I always get it wrong.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Another favorite photo of mine of Rad. Looks like he's taking a selfie! Have a great Friday Eve everyone!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola