2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - July 23, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Hopefully, the third week of July has treated you all fairly. The weekend is so close you can smell the stink all around you. This is the way I like it.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

What would Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl look like with a Smash Ultimate-sized roster?

Weekend PC Download Deals for July 23: Epic Summer Sale 2021

EVGA to replace RTX 3090 GPUs that failed in New World Closed Beta

Activision Blizzard presidents promise crackdown on toxicity in company emails

Ratchet & Clank limited-time costumes & cosmetics are coming to Fall Guys

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

John Cena returned to WWE action after a long hiatus last week. On tonight’s SmackDown, Paul Heyman yeeted him back to wherever he was hiding.

The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians!

If this were me, I might start counting lil’ piggies

I’m glad that Amazon is introducing a new male assistant by the name of Ziggy. I was getting tired of Alexa’s attitude.

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like these sweet-ass cartoon hands.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Hello, Meet Lola