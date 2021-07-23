Evening Reading - July 23, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Hopefully, the third week of July has treated you all fairly. The weekend is so close you can smell the stink all around you. This is the way I like it.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

What would Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl look like with a Smash Ultimate-sized roster?

Weekend PC Download Deals for July 23: Epic Summer Sale 2021

EVGA to replace RTX 3090 GPUs that failed in New World Closed Beta

Activision Blizzard presidents promise crackdown on toxicity in company emails

Ratchet & Clank limited-time costumes & cosmetics are coming to Fall Guys

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

John Cena returned to WWE action after a long hiatus last week. On tonight’s SmackDown, Paul Heyman yeeted him back to wherever he was hiding.

The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians!

The Cleveland “Guardians” pic.twitter.com/ggNqiQpqoO — Brent in Cleveland 7.29 (@BrentTerhune) July 23, 2021

If this were me, I might start counting lil’ piggies

You come back to your seat and this.... What's your next move 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kytvm8dmDj — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) July 23, 2021

I’m glad that Amazon is introducing a new male assistant by the name of Ziggy. I was getting tired of Alexa’s attitude.

"Hey Ziggy?" Amazon has rolled out a male-sounding voice assistant pic.twitter.com/LNJ5V8KBZa — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 22, 2021

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like these sweet-ass cartoon hands.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.