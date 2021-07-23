Weekend PC Download Deals for July 23: Epic Summer Sale 2021

It's been a few weeks since the Steam Summer Sale ended and now it's time for something else to fill the void. The Epic Games Store is launching its big sale for the season and that means some exciting deals on some EGS exclusives. There's no better time to pick up games like Hitman 3, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Kingdom Hearts games, and other EGS-only titles, as well as some games you might have missed during the Steam Summer Sale, like Outriders, Loop Hero, and Disco Elysium.

Elsewhere, Days Gone is on sale all over the place, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, Fanatical, and more. The Destiny 2 Legendary Edition is half off over at Green Man Gaming. EA just had its big EA Play presentation yesterday, so there are deals to be found across Origin and the Humble Store. Finally, the best of classic Bethesda is available right now from GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: The Surge 2, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2, The Surge, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist Deluxe Edition, Trine 4, Darq Complete Edition, Wild Guns Reloaded, The Battle of Polytopia, Biped, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Dark Devotion, Watch Dogs, Trials Rising, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, Esports Life Tycoon, Railway Empire, and Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Complete. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Yakuza 3 Remastered, The Surge 2, Dirt 5, Hammerting, Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Paradise Killer, Kill it with Fire, Bee Simulator, Elderborn, S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster, Deadly Days, and ADOM (Ancient Domains of Mystery). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Master of Magic: Classic. Pay more than the average $10.93 for Battlestar Galctica: Deadlock and Distant Worlds: Universe. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War (w/Fortification Pack and Tyranids), Field of Glory 2, and a 15% off coupon for Warhammer 40K: Battlesector. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Hearts of Iron 4: Cadet Edition. Pay more than the average $9.33 the Hearts of Iron 4 Together For Victory, Death or Dishonor, and Radio Pack DLCs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Hearts of Iron 4 Axis Armor Pack, Waking the Tiger, Man the Guns, and Battle for the Bosporus DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for SimplePlanes. Pay more than the average $10.85 for Elite Dangerous and Overload. Pay $12 or more to also receive Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, War Thunder: Japanese Pacific Campaign, War Thunder: USA Pacific Campaign, Heliborne Collection, and EVE: Valkyrie Warzone. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.