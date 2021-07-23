Weekend PC Download Deals for July 23: Epic Summer Sale 2021

It's been a few weeks since the Steam Summer Sale ended and now it's time for something else to fill the void. The Epic Games Store is launching its big sale for the season and that means some exciting deals on some EGS exclusives. There's no better time to pick up games like Hitman 3, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Kingdom Hearts games, and other EGS-only titles, as well as some games you might have missed during the Steam Summer Sale, like Outriders, Loop Hero, and Disco Elysium.
Elsewhere, Days Gone is on sale all over the place, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, Fanatical, and more. The Destiny 2 Legendary Edition is half off over at Green Man Gaming. EA just had its big EA Play presentation yesterday, so there are deals to be found across Origin and the Humble Store. Finally, the best of classic Bethesda is available right now from GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Defense Grid: The Awakening - FREE until 7/29
- Verdun - FREE until 7/29
- Summer Sale 2021
- Days Gone - $39.99 (20% off)
- Outriders - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $12.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $40.19 (33% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $26.99 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $9.89 (34% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $39.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Control - $11.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tetris Effect - $31.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (25% off)
- Godfall - $39.59 (34% off)
- Bugsnax - $19.99 (20% off)
- Disc Room - $9.89 (34% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $9.59 (20% off)
- Stonefly - $13.99 (30% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- John Wick Hex - $9.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Last Campfire - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
- Into the Breach - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Summer Sale 2021.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: The Surge 2, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2, The Surge, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist Deluxe Edition, Trine 4, Darq Complete Edition, Wild Guns Reloaded, The Battle of Polytopia, Biped, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Dark Devotion, Watch Dogs, Trials Rising, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, Esports Life Tycoon, Railway Empire, and Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Complete. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Breach & Clear [Steam] - $1.00 (93% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $15.33 (41% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.59 (56% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $35.75 (76% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition [Steam] - $31.19 (61% off)
- Ikenfell [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition [Origin] - $9.49 (81% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.49 (33% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $44.14 (48% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.69 (51% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition [Steam] - $21.49 (57% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $18.22 (60% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $8.99 (80% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $17.81 (70% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $9.55 (36% off)
- Overcooked All You Can Eat [Steam] - $25.49 (36% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $8.79 (60% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $23.99 (40% off)
- Stonefly - $13.99 (30% off)
- Narita Boy - $18.74 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Disc Room - $8.99 (40% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $5.99 (80% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $3.99 (80% off)
- Yooka-Laylee Buddy Duo Pack - $14.87 (75% off)
- Quake 4 - $4.49 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $40.00 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $10.80 (64% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition [Steam] - $47.03 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $10.11 (68% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.92 (85% off)
- Supreme Commander 2 [Steam] - $2.50 (81% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Yakuza 3 Remastered, The Surge 2, Dirt 5, Hammerting, Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Paradise Killer, Kill it with Fire, Bee Simulator, Elderborn, S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster, Deadly Days, and ADOM (Ancient Domains of Mystery). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Master of Magic: Classic. Pay more than the average $10.93 for Battlestar Galctica: Deadlock and Distant Worlds: Universe. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War (w/Fortification Pack and Tyranids), Field of Glory 2, and a 15% off coupon for Warhammer 40K: Battlesector. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Hearts of Iron 4: Cadet Edition. Pay more than the average $9.33 the Hearts of Iron 4 Together For Victory, Death or Dishonor, and Radio Pack DLCs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Hearts of Iron 4 Axis Armor Pack, Waking the Tiger, Man the Guns, and Battle for the Bosporus DLCs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for SimplePlanes. Pay more than the average $10.85 for Elite Dangerous and Overload. Pay $12 or more to also receive Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, War Thunder: Japanese Pacific Campaign, War Thunder: USA Pacific Campaign, Heliborne Collection, and EVE: Valkyrie Warzone. These activate on Steam.
- EA World of Play Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition [Origin] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA World of Play Sale.
- Days Gone [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Rockstar Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire - $6.99 (65% off)
- Max Payne 3 - $6.99 (65% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rockstar Publisher Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Balan Wonderworld [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 [Steam] - $10.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
Origin
- EA World of Play Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City - $11.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- FIFA 21 - $19.99 (70% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 5 - $5.99 (85% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Origin EA World of Play Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Travel Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $40.19 (33% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $27.00 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $24.00 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $71.49 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Travel Sale.
Steam
- Days Gone - $39.99 (20% off)
- Battlefield 1 - $4.79 (88% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/25)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- Operation Tango - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (40% off)
- L.A. Noire - $6.99 (65% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for July 23: Epic Summer Sale 2021