New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - July 20, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. What’s crack-a-lackin’ my good folks? Tonight we celebrate the occurrence of yet another Taco Tuesday, aka one of the best reasons to exist. Things can’t be all that bad if we still have tacos, right?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Back 4 Blood PC trailer confirms crossplay, 4K, and NVIDIA DLSS support

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners brings tons of vehicle customization & missions today

Second ever itch.io Creator Day to give 100% revenue share to creators this Friday

Tetris Beat is giving Apple Arcade an injection of rhythm & tetrominoes soon

Recent COVID-19 surge causes Apple to delay return to work plan

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is not dead yet, according to Ubisoft

Skull & Bones may have actually passed its alpha phase

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

They tell me Jeff Bezos went into orbit today. I’m not as impressed with that as I am with this vintage South Park clip when the boys enlisted the help of the Mexican Space Program.

Once a Chun-Li, always a Chun-Li

I don't know how old Dolly Parton is, but she can still get it!

Overly confident mega-troll Tom Brady continues to be better than everyone at most things.

I’m willing to bet this month’s paycheck that my Dad will tell me that Barack Obama was indicted.

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like this sweet-ass oversized baguette pillow.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola