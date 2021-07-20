Skull & Bones may have actually passed its alpha phase
It appears Skull & Bones may not be as dead in the water as folks think. Ubisoft is claiming the game is still in development and out of alpha.
Much like a cannonball hitting the surface of the sea, Skull & Bones made a big splash with folks when it was announced way back at E3 2017. However, after that initial hype the game seems to have sunk to the bottom of the blue along with the cannonball. Still, despite several delays and falling off the map for quite some time, it would seem that Skull & Bones isn’t just treading water. In fact, it may have actually made it pass its alpha phase at this point.
In a recent Kotaku article Ubisoft stated that they’re proud of their efforts so far:
Skull & Bones started life as planned DLC for Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, but somewhere along the way it morphed into its own title that shed all the stealth assassin gameplay in favor of focusing on the open sea exploration and combat.
Skull & Bones was first shown off by Ubisoft during their E3 2017 and at the time it was slated for a 2018 release. Since then, Skull & Bones has had its launch delayed several more times and is currently slated for a 2022 release. Fans shouldn’t hold their breath though, as the article mentions that development has been rough and rudderless. Ubisoft has already sunk a hefty $120 million into the project though, and seem to still have faith it will release. Will Skull & Bones ever see its release date or will it sink to Davy Jones’ locker? We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as its planned 2022 release date comes close.
-
Blake Morse posted a new article, Skull & Bones may have actually passed its alpha phase