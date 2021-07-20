Skull & Bones may have actually passed its alpha phase It appears Skull & Bones may not be as dead in the water as folks think. Ubisoft is claiming the game is still in development and out of alpha.

Much like a cannonball hitting the surface of the sea, Skull & Bones made a big splash with folks when it was announced way back at E3 2017. However, after that initial hype the game seems to have sunk to the bottom of the blue along with the cannonball. Still, despite several delays and falling off the map for quite some time, it would seem that Skull & Bones isn’t just treading water. In fact, it may have actually made it pass its alpha phase at this point.

In a recent Kotaku article Ubisoft stated that they’re proud of their efforts so far:

The Skull & Bones team are proud of the work they’ve accomplished on the project since their last update with production just passing Alpha, and are excited to share more details when the time is right. That being said, any unfounded speculation about the game or decisions being made only works to demoralize the team who are working very hard to develop an ambitious new franchise that lives up to the expectations of our players.

Over the past year, we’ve made significant changes to our policies and processes to create a safe and more inclusive workplace and empower our teams to create games that reflect the diversity of the world we live in.

Skull & Bones started life as planned DLC for Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, but somewhere along the way it morphed into its own title that shed all the stealth assassin gameplay in favor of focusing on the open sea exploration and combat.

Skull & Bones was first shown off by Ubisoft during their E3 2017 and at the time it was slated for a 2018 release. Since then, Skull & Bones has had its launch delayed several more times and is currently slated for a 2022 release. Fans shouldn’t hold their breath though, as the article mentions that development has been rough and rudderless. Ubisoft has already sunk a hefty $120 million into the project though, and seem to still have faith it will release. Will Skull & Bones ever see its release date or will it sink to Davy Jones’ locker? We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as its planned 2022 release date comes close.