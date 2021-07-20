Back 4 Blood PC trailer confirms crossplay, 4K, and NVIDIA DLSS support The PC version of Back 4 Blood is going to have quite the batch of features to take advantage of your rig, including uncapped framerate & ultra-widescreen support.

Turtle Rock Studios is still hard at work making sure that when Back 4 Blood arrives later this year, it brings us back into the Left 4 Dead style of gameplay with modern gusto. To that end, we just got a PC trailer full of features dedicated to the platform. NVIDIA DLSS, 4K, uncapped framerate, ultra-widescreen support, and crossplay are going to be among the features that will let your machine get the most out of this game.

Turtle Rock released the PC features trailer for Back 4 Blood on the game’s YouTube channel on July 20, 2021. According to the trailer, all gameplay was captured in PC. It does, indeed, look gorgeous. NVIDIA DLSS and 4K were the headline features, and we’ve seen DLSS in particular pull some absolute magic out of the visuals of games like Death Stranding’s PC port. PC players will also have the benefit of being able to play Back 4 Blood with uncapped framerates and ultra-widescreen monitor support if they so desire. Just as well, the confirmation of crossplay means you’ll be able to play with any platform.

Roll call! Who’ll be joining our ranks in the apocalypse on PC? #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/fcl6Py9WYv — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) July 20, 2021

Back 4 Blood under the development of the veterans who gave us Left 4 Dead has always sounded like a winning concept, but Turtle Rock Studios continues to convince us that Back 4 Blood is going to be a surefire banger. The card system has been further explained to sound less annoying than initially presented, and the gameplay that was shown at Xbox E3 2021 was good too. The reveal of the PC-specific features for this game should be appealing to those with the rigs to make this game shine, but it’s also good to know that no matter what platform we play on, we’ll be able to squad up with buddies on other platforms.

With Back 4 Blood coming on October 12, 2021, Turtle Rock also announced that the next beta is coming in early August. Be sure to check out the details on how to get in if you want to play early and stay tuned for further updates right here at Shacknews.