Evening Reading - July 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Soulja Boy plays Destiny 2

Soulja Boy wants to play Destiny 2 and everyone wants make it the worst experience ever........... pic.twitter.com/NxES6JZYAX — Daniel (@EpicDan22) July 8, 2021

Just let the man have fun.

The Luggage Catapult

That Kojima has done it again.

Spelling Bee champ

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night by correctly spelling the word "murraya.” Zaila becomes the first African American national champion in the spelling bee’s history.pic.twitter.com/QYbO9QPHqF — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 9, 2021

Congrats, Zaila!

Cat being cool as hell

pic.twitter.com/vhhqnoUYKt — Cats that give strength to continue (@catgivestrength) July 8, 2021

I would die for this cat.

Have you seen Tinks?

this is probably an internet transgression of some sort but i'm a FB group for naughty cats called "this cat is INNOCENT of all charges" and someone just posted what may be the funniest cat pic i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/wdpvIWqBJO — Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) July 9, 2021

Oh no...

Monty Williams is a great coach

Y’all really had the audacity to give Thibs COY!!!!? Smh. This is how you coach young men. pic.twitter.com/6bCnkFGD7L — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) July 9, 2021

This is how it's done.

Dog with a cig

the happenings in this city never cease to amaze me pic.twitter.com/RJHW77Macj — donny warbucks (@johnny_danziel) July 8, 2021

That dog has seen some sh*t.

Rebecca Black was right

Rebecca Black was right. It’s Friday — eli and his employer’s views (@jazz_inmypants) July 9, 2021

It's Friday.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.