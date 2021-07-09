Evening Reading - July 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Xbox & Bethesda donate $10K to animal care charity in honor of Fallout 4's Dogmeat
- Death Stranding Director's Cut won't be full-priced for owners of the first game
- Bloober Team denies rumors that recently leaked concepts may be Silent Hill-related
- Burning Crusade Classic's launch aided WoW's 56% increase in June Twitch viewership
- How to stop your broker from lending your GameStop (GME) shares to short sellers
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf announced for Netflix in August
- Weekend Console Download Deals for July 9: MLB The Show's All Star deal
- Biden to sign executive order cracking down on big tech antitrust and in support of net neutrality
- Weekend PC Download Deals for July 9: Free Dead by Daylight Steam weekend
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Soulja Boy plays Destiny 2
Soulja Boy wants to play Destiny 2 and everyone wants make it the worst experience ever........... pic.twitter.com/NxES6JZYAX— Daniel (@EpicDan22) July 8, 2021
Just let the man have fun.
The Luggage Catapult
PS5™『DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT』が2021年9月24日(金)に発売決定。— 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) July 9, 2021
荷物カタパルト。山頂や川の向こう等に予め送る事が出来る。この後、フィンが開くと着地まで操作可能。他にも建設物あり。
詳細は後ほど。
4K版: https://t.co/M3fxdEiEK3
予約受付はこちらから: https://t.co/OvMlTYGqVd pic.twitter.com/5UWl4piyrj
That Kojima has done it again.
Spelling Bee champ
Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night by correctly spelling the word "murraya.” Zaila becomes the first African American national champion in the spelling bee’s history.pic.twitter.com/QYbO9QPHqF— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 9, 2021
Congrats, Zaila!
Cat being cool as hell
July 8, 2021
I would die for this cat.
Have you seen Tinks?
this is probably an internet transgression of some sort but i'm a FB group for naughty cats called "this cat is INNOCENT of all charges" and someone just posted what may be the funniest cat pic i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/wdpvIWqBJO— Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) July 9, 2021
Oh no...
Monty Williams is a great coach
Y’all really had the audacity to give Thibs COY!!!!? Smh. This is how you coach young men. pic.twitter.com/6bCnkFGD7L— BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) July 9, 2021
This is how it's done.
Dog with a cig
the happenings in this city never cease to amaze me pic.twitter.com/RJHW77Macj— donny warbucks (@johnny_danziel) July 8, 2021
That dog has seen some sh*t.
Rebecca Black was right
Rebecca Black was right. It’s Friday— eli and his employer’s views (@jazz_inmypants) July 9, 2021
It's Friday.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 9, 2021