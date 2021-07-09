The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf announced for Netflix in August The special anime movie tied to the popular Witcher Netflix series now has a release date and it isn't far away.

Netflix has been diving into a lot of video game pop culture properties over the past several years. Among its most popular offerings has been The Witcher, the live action adaptation of the CD Projekt RED action RPG. While that show is expected to continue, Netflix and CDPR are now ready to explore an animated interlude called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which is set to air in August.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf's new trailer and release date were both revealed during Friday's WitcherCon event. This is an anime-style movie that will take place before the events of the Netflix series. It will follow Geralt of Rivia's mentor, Vesemir, and his adventures in hunting down some of the world's most fearsome monsters.

Nightmare of the Wolf will be produced by Korea's Studio Mir, known largely for its work on shows like The Legend of Korra. While this will be set in the world of the Netflix show, the movie will also touch on various aspects of Witcher lore across the games and the books.

Fans won't have to wait too long for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Monday, August 23. It's just one of several exciting announcements to come during this special Friday event, among them including fresh news on The Witcher's second season on Netflix. We're watching WitcherCon along with everybody else, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.