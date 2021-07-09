Weekend PC Download Deals for July 9: Free Dead by Daylight Steam weekend

The smoke has cleared from the Steam Summer Sale and there isn't a lot left. Almost everything is back to its normal full price, though with a few noteworthy exceptions. The full Resident Evil franchise is staying on sale for this weekend, though sadly it's still too early for a Village discount. Dead by Daylight is also staying on sale and that's because there's a free Steam weekend going down right now, along with a free weekend for Ubisoft's The Crew 2.
Elsewhere, the Battle.net Summer Sale is still going for a few more days. That means there's some time left to pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Crash Bandicoot 4, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and even the full BlizzConline Celebration Collection at a discount. The Humble Store has some intriguing deals with its Greatest Hits and Dark Futures sales. GOG.com is celebrating WitcherCon by offering slashed prices on the full Witcher prices, as well as Cyberpunk 2077. There's new Watch Dogs: Legion content, the Ubisoft Store has deals on both the base game and the season pass. Lastly, if you're in the mood for soccer, Origin has FIFA 21 available for just ten bucks.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Battle.net Summer Sale
- The Celebration Collection - $16.99 (15% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $35.99 (40% off)
- World of Warcraft: The Radiant Bundle - $23.99 (68% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.95 (40% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $31.49 (21% off)
- More from the Battle.net Summer Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead - FREE until 7/15
- Ironcast - FREE until 7/15
- Crash Drive 3 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood - $27.99 (30% off)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship - $24.99 (50% off)
- Overpass - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bee Simulator - $11.99 (60% off)
- Football Manager 2021 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Football Manager 2021 Touch - $9.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: The Surge 2, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2, The Surge, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist Deluxe Edition, Trine 4, Darq Complete Edition, Wild Guns Reloaded, The Battle of Polytopia, Biped, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Dark Devotion, Watch Dogs, Trials Rising, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, Esports Life Tycoon, Railway Empire, and Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Complete. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- GRID Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $3.15 (91% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $36.79 (54% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $14.39 (76% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $14.81 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $18.80 (69% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.34 (76% off)
- Neo Cab [Steam] - $4.49 (70% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late [Steam] - $4.85 (84% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $12.14 (60% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ys 8: Lacrimosa of DANA - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $20.99 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $11.99 (40% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $6.99 (65% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $34.00 (57% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $12.75 (57% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane [Steam] - $7.20 (76% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Yakuza 3 Remastered, The Surge 2, Dirt 5, Hammerting, Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Paradise Killer, Kill it with Fire, Bee Simulator, Elderborn, S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster, Deadly Days, and ADOM (Ancient Domains of Mystery). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Master of Magic: Classic. Pay more than the average $8.66 for Battlestar Galctica: Deadlock and Distant Worlds: Universe. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War (w/Fortification Pack and Tyranids), Field of Glory 2, and a 15% off coupon for Warhammer 40K: Battlesector. These activate on Steam.
- Greatest Hits
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $49.79 (17% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.78 (42% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Greatest Hits Sale.
- Dark Futures Sale
- Outriders [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Plague Inc: Evolved [Steam] - $5.09 (66% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $13.99 (60% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Dark Futures Sale.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Origin
- FIFA 21 - $9.99 (83% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $24.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/12 @ 10AM PT)
Steam
- Dead By Daylight - $11.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/14 @ 10AM PT)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/12 @ 10AM PT)
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from Steam's Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Transport Fever 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
