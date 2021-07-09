Weekend PC Download Deals for July 9: Free Dead by Daylight Steam weekend

The smoke has cleared from the Steam Summer Sale and there isn't a lot left. Almost everything is back to its normal full price, though with a few noteworthy exceptions. The full Resident Evil franchise is staying on sale for this weekend, though sadly it's still too early for a Village discount. Dead by Daylight is also staying on sale and that's because there's a free Steam weekend going down right now, along with a free weekend for Ubisoft's The Crew 2.

Elsewhere, the Battle.net Summer Sale is still going for a few more days. That means there's some time left to pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Crash Bandicoot 4, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and even the full BlizzConline Celebration Collection at a discount. The Humble Store has some intriguing deals with its Greatest Hits and Dark Futures sales. GOG.com is celebrating WitcherCon by offering slashed prices on the full Witcher prices, as well as Cyberpunk 2077. There's new Watch Dogs: Legion content, the Ubisoft Store has deals on both the base game and the season pass. Lastly, if you're in the mood for soccer, Origin has FIFA 21 available for just ten bucks.

That's it for me! I'm on vacation next week, so try to save a few bucks while I'm out. The Weekend PC Download Deals column will return in two weeks!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: The Surge 2, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2, The Surge, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist Deluxe Edition, Trine 4, Darq Complete Edition, Wild Guns Reloaded, The Battle of Polytopia, Biped, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Dark Devotion, Watch Dogs, Trials Rising, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, Esports Life Tycoon, Railway Empire, and Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Complete. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Yakuza 3 Remastered, The Surge 2, Dirt 5, Hammerting, Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Paradise Killer, Kill it with Fire, Bee Simulator, Elderborn, S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster, Deadly Days, and ADOM (Ancient Domains of Mystery). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Master of Magic: Classic. Pay more than the average $8.66 for Battlestar Galctica: Deadlock and Distant Worlds: Universe. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War (w/Fortification Pack and Tyranids), Field of Glory 2, and a 15% off coupon for Warhammer 40K: Battlesector. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.