Weekend Console Download Deals for July 9: MLB The Show's All Star deal

We're almost at the All Star break for Major League Baseball. That means it's time to play your favorite version of "The Boys of Summer" and gear up for summer baseball. Among the many ways to get into the baseball mood is to jump into MLB The Show 21, which is on sale across both PlayStation and Xbox.
We're a little over halfway through the year and summer vacation is well underway, so it's a good time to catch up on some great games. For PlayStation, the Planet of the Discounts has landed with deals on games like No Man's Sky, Persona 5 Strikers, Scott Pilgrim, and many more. While PlayStation looks to the skies, Xbox looks under the sea for deals on many sea-themed games like Maneater, Stranded Deep, the Shantae games, and more. Lastly, Nintendo's free NSO week for Fuser is over, but the discount is still alive for a few more days if you want to check that out. Plus, the best of Ubisoft Switch games are on sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Planet Alpha - FREE!
- Shadows: Awakening - FREE!
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (71% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle - $59.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 5 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Battlefield 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Sea Discounts
- Stranded Deep - $11.99 (40% off)
- Maneater [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $20.99 (30% off)
- Rain on Your Parade - $11.99 (20% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox Deep Sea Discounts Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- MLB The Show 21 [PS5] - $49.99 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [PS4] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $38.99 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dead By Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Days Gone - $23.99 (40% off)
- Godfall [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $18.99 (80% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
- Deals Under $15
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $4.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 (33% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Fuser - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ubisoft: Super Hot Summer
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sports Party - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark Party - $2.49 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mundaun - $13.99 (30% off)
- Northgard - $13.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $4.99 (80% off)
- Calculator - $1.99 (80% off)
