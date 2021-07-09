Death Stranding Director's Cut won't be full-priced for owners of the first game Owners of Death Stranding can upgrade to the Director's Cut for a fee.

Hideo Kojima pleasantly surprised fans of his latest game when he announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut at Summer Game Fest 2021. An upgraded version of the 2019 game, Death Stranding Director’s Cut features graphical upgrades as well as a bunch of new in-game content for players to explore. The game is set to launch later this year, but luckily, not everyone will need to buy the entire Director’s Cut as its own product. Fans who own the base Death Stranding can upgrade to the Director’s Cut for a fee.

During the July 8 Sony State of Play, we got a second look at what’s in store for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut. In addition to DualSense haptic feedback integration, Death Stranding Director’s Cut also adds new story missions for players to experience. Following the State of Play, Kojima Productions made a post to the PlayStation Blog where they went further into detail on the game. In the post, the studio explained that those who already own the standard version of Death Stranding on PS4 can upgrade to the Director’s Cut on PS5 for a fee of $10 USD.

If players don’t already own Death Stranding, they can purchase the Director’s Cut for $49.99 USD, which will include all of the game’s content. Death Stranding Director’s Cut adds several new weapons to the game. It also introduces the Cargo Catapult, allowing players to fire those precious packages long distances. There’s also the Buddy Bot, which will aid in transporting cargo alongside Sam Porter Bridges.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch exclusively for the PS5 on September 24, 2021. Players that already own the base game on PS4 can upgrade to the Director’s Cut for a fee of $10 USD.