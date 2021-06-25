Evening Reading - June 25, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews. It's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's cruise on into the weekend. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Orbital Bullet's Fresh Meat update brings a new biome, weapons, & enemies to slay
- Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has sold over 1 million shares in 2021
- Western Digital tells WD My Book Live users to disconnect from the Internet to avoid lost data
- Halo Infinite multiplayer to feature a separate story from single-player via Seasons
- PC owners scramble for add-in TPM 2.0 modules in prep for Windows 11
- GameStop (GME) joining the Russell 1000 index, rebalancing set for after the market close
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 25: First Returnal discount
- Encrypted message platform Wickr is acquired by Amazon
- Ubisoft to host charity stream with Mythic Quest cast in support of Black Girls Code
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The early 2000s were weird
June 25, 2021
Developers, developers, developers.
Speaking of the 2000s
June 25, 2021
Memes have come a long way.
Rejected Hanna-Barbera pitch
Still don't know why "MY" idea for a Hanna-Barbera extended universe was rejected pic.twitter.com/KK37InVTJM— queso (@Queso_Ok) June 24, 2021
I'd watch it.
The Walker Texas Ranger Lever
The Walker Texas Ranger lever on Conan’s Late Night Show is still grossly underrated for the comedy it provided. pic.twitter.com/s1VNPoeRw0— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 24, 2021
Hell of a run, Conan.
Meeting General Tso
When I see General Tso in Heaven pic.twitter.com/vbUfjSD3Ff— Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) June 24, 2021
I just wanna shake his hand.
Cat massage
頭皮を掴むようにマッサージすることで、肉球の心地よい刺激が皮膚を通して脳に伝わり、血行促進やリラックス効果が得られると— 不変哲（新垢） (@fuhentetsu) June 24, 2021
白猫女学院大学の三毛多准教授は
本誌に語ってくれた…pic.twitter.com/FmMoG8xoz6
I would consider getting a cat if it did this.
They don't know...
June 25, 2021
And they never will.
New UFO report
Damn, this Pentagon UFO report is wild. pic.twitter.com/1eX8ujqU82— Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant) June 25, 2021
Who knows.
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
Tune in for the tournament tomorrow!
-
