Western Digital tells WD My Book Live users to disconnect from the Internet to avoid lost data The WD My Book Live has not been supported with updates from Western Digital since 2015, but multiple users have reported complete loss of date on the device.

It’s horrible to think that one could wake up to find full terabytes of data suddenly gone one day due to a technical error or malfunction with a storage device, but that seems to be exactly what’s happening to users of Western Digital’s WD My Book Live. It was recently reported that WD My Book Live users had experienced full data wipes on their devices, which Western Digital has responded to by suggesting My Book Live users disconnect their device from the Internet immediately.

The matter first arose when multiple users on the Western Digital support forums reported catastrophic data loss on the WD Mr Book Live. One user was joined by multiple others who continued to report that suddenly, a multitude of storage on the device had seemingly been erased without warning. Moreover, several users reported that seemingly an unprompted factory reset was performed on their devices which may have been seen as the culprit, as many of them observed the following script in the device’s activity logs.

Users experiencing data loss on the WD My Book Live observed the following script in the device's activity logs.

With this in mind, Western Digital offered its own formal response to the situation, suggesting that users disconnect their WD My Book Live devices from Internet connections immediately to avoid data loss.

Western Digital has determined that some My Book Live devices are being compromised by malicious software. In some cases, this compromise has led to a factory reset that appears to erase all data on the device. The My Book Live device received its final firmware update in 2015. We understand that our customers’ data is very important. At this time, we recommend you disconnect your My Book Live from the Internet to protect your data on the device. We are actively investigating and we will provide updates to this thread when they are available. We have issued the following statement to our customers and will provide updates to this thread when they are available: https://community.wd.com/t/action-required-on-my-book-live-and-my-book-live-duo/268147

The WD My Book Live has not been supported with updates since 2015, as noted by Western Digital, but the company’s response to the matter also seems to suggest that some sort of outside influence is to blame. There’s also no reports or suggestion of recovery of lost data and storage so far.

Western Digital has been a fairly trustworthy source of storage technology for a long time, but if you happen to be using the WD My Book Live, it may be time to upgrade, or at the very least, disconnect the device until a solution is found.