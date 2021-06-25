Weekend Console Download Deals for June 25: First Returnal discount

The year is halfway over and PlayStation is looking to celebrate with its Mid-Year Sale. One might look at it and find some good games, but maybe not enough to scratch their PlayStation exclusive itch. For those folks, I advise them to look in this other direction at the special Weekend Offer sale that just went live on Friday morning. Here's where players will find a first-time discount for Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and a few other PS5 goodies.
Elsewhere, this is your last chance for a few deals on Xbox. The Ubisoft Forward sale is coming to a close. Also, Tell Me Why is being given away absolutely free for just a few more days. Lastly, Nintendo's sales have just ended, but Overwatch is still being discounted to help celebrate Blizzard's recent crossplay announcement.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The King's Bird - FREE!
- Shadows: Awakening - FREE!
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tell Me Why - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/30)
- Knockout City [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/20)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Forward Sale.
- Simulator Sale
- Untitled Goose Game - $11.99 (40% off)
- Car Mechanic Simulator - $14.99 (50% off)
- House Flipper - $15.04 (30% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $9.99 (75% off)
- CarX Drift Racing Online - $16.49 (45% off)
- More from the Xbox Simulator Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NieR Replicant - $44.99 (25% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Returnal Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $70.19 (22% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Nioh 2 Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Nioh Remastered The Complete Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Nioh Collection [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mid-Year Deals
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Knockout City - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $26.99 (55% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ghostrunner - $16.49 (45% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle - $47.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $20.09 (33% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale.
- Deals Under $20
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $7.99 (80% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Infamous: Second Son - $9.99 (50% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector's Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $7.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Order: 1886 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $14.99 (50% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hello Neighbor - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Squadrons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Operation: Tango - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $13.46 (10% off)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $4.79 (92% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (32% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $27.99 (30% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $11.99 (40% off)
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Descenders - $12.49 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- TowerFall - $3.99 (75% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $5.98 (70% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $5.00 (75% off)
- R-Type Dimensions EX - $7.49 (50% off)
- Road Redemption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stela - $6.99 (65% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Calculator - $1.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for June 25: First Returnal discount