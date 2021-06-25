Weekend Console Download Deals for June 25: First Returnal discount

The year is halfway over and PlayStation is looking to celebrate with its Mid-Year Sale. One might look at it and find some good games, but maybe not enough to scratch their PlayStation exclusive itch. For those folks, I advise them to look in this other direction at the special Weekend Offer sale that just went live on Friday morning. Here's where players will find a first-time discount for Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and a few other PS5 goodies.

Elsewhere, this is your last chance for a few deals on Xbox. The Ubisoft Forward sale is coming to a close. Also, Tell Me Why is being given away absolutely free for just a few more days. Lastly, Nintendo's sales have just ended, but Overwatch is still being discounted to help celebrate Blizzard's recent crossplay announcement.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.