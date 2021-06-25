New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft to host charity stream with Mythic Quest cast in support of Black Girls Code

Ubisoft Film & Television has announced a charity stream with the cast of Mythic Quest to raise funds for Black Girls Code.
Donovan Erskine
Black Girls Code is a program that offers mentorship and tutoring to young Black girls in pursuit of getting more women of color into the technology industry. The organization has already received some generous support, and it looks like it’s going to get some more. Ubisoft Film & Television has announced that it will be holding a special charity stream with the cast of Mythic Quest in order to raise money for Black Girls Code.

Ubisoft announced its charity stream in support of Black Girls Code earlier today. On June 28, 2021, at 4pm PT/7 pm ET, Ubisoft will host a two-hour broadcast on its Twitch channel. During the stream, members of the Ubisoft team will be joined by cast members from the live-action Mythic Quest television series. Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, and Jessie Ennis are all set to appear during the stream.

During the livestream, the group will play matches of Brawlhalla as they encourage viewers to donate to Black Girls Code. To get things started off, Ubisoft San Francisco has already pledged a $25,000 donation to the organization. Those looking to donate can do so now via the official Tiltify campaign.

Ubisoft will hold its special charity stream with cast members from Mythic Quest this Monday, June 28, where the group will raise money for the Black Girls Code organization. To learn more about the program, you can check out the Black Girls Code website.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

