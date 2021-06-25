Ubisoft to host charity stream with Mythic Quest cast in support of Black Girls Code Ubisoft Film & Television has announced a charity stream with the cast of Mythic Quest to raise funds for Black Girls Code.

Black Girls Code is a program that offers mentorship and tutoring to young Black girls in pursuit of getting more women of color into the technology industry. The organization has already received some generous support, and it looks like it’s going to get some more. Ubisoft Film & Television has announced that it will be holding a special charity stream with the cast of Mythic Quest in order to raise money for Black Girls Code.

Ubisoft announced its charity stream in support of Black Girls Code earlier today. On June 28, 2021, at 4pm PT/7 pm ET, Ubisoft will host a two-hour broadcast on its Twitch channel. During the stream, members of the Ubisoft team will be joined by cast members from the live-action Mythic Quest television series. Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, and Jessie Ennis are all set to appear during the stream.

Join us June 28 at 4PM PT for a special charity stream for #BlackGirlsCode with the #MythicQuest cast! Tune in for a discussion on the show's finale, career development in games, and a session of Brawlhalla 💪 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 25, 2021

During the livestream, the group will play matches of Brawlhalla as they encourage viewers to donate to Black Girls Code. To get things started off, Ubisoft San Francisco has already pledged a $25,000 donation to the organization. Those looking to donate can do so now via the official Tiltify campaign.

Join the cast of Mythic Quest, Black Girls Code and Ubisoft for insights into Season 2 of Mythic Quest including a finale clip, discussions around seizing opportunities and career development in gaming as well as a gameplay session of Brawlhalla and more.

Ubisoft will hold its special charity stream with cast members from Mythic Quest this Monday, June 28, where the group will raise money for the Black Girls Code organization. To learn more about the program, you can check out the Black Girls Code website.