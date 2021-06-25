Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has sold over 1 million shares in 2021 A look at recent Facebook trading on NASDAQ shows Zuckerberg has been steadily selling tens of thousands of shares regularly since November 2021.

There has been an interesting trend going on in Facebook (FB) share trading since late last year. If you look at Facebook on the NASDAQ under shares, the list of sells is almost entirely populated by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself. It would appear that the founder and CEO has been selling Facebook shares in the tens of thousands since late last year and has sold over 1 million shares in 2021 alone. What does it mean for the company?

The apparent share trading can be observed over on the NASDAQ website on the Facebook page in market activity. There, it can be seen that under the sells list, Mark Zuckerberg populates near all of the entries for around 15 pages (at this time of writing) going back as far as early November 2021. In nearly every entry, Mark Zuckerberg has an Automatic Sell ranging from around 30,000 to over 70,000 shares, often multiple times in a day.

Facebook (FB) stock value has continued to rise in 2021 to over $340 USD a share even despite Facebook's own admittance that business will be affected by Apple's anti-ad tracking and privacy features.

Automatic selling is commonplace in the stock market, often set in place to get rid of shares once they fall to or hit a certain price point, but Mark Zuckerberg’s situation is rather interesting. As the CEO and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg's long and frequent trade activity in such volume seems indicative of a certain mood about the company. Facebook has still experienced record traffic, claiming over 2.85 billion monthly active users as of its financial reporting in April. The company also has a net worth of around $965.73 billion USD as of June 24, 2021 according to Macro Trends. Nonethless, the company also expressed concern in its recent financial reporting that Apple and the iOS 14.5 update with its ad tracking and privacy features could heavily affect Facebook’s business throughout 2021.

Whatever the case, Mark Zuckerberg’s activity in stocks of his own company is notable to say the least and it will be interesting to see what it may indicate for Facebook as a whole throughout the coming year as he seems to continually divest heavily from it.