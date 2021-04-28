Facebook (FB) had 2.85 billion Monthly Active Users during Q1 2021 Despite issues with Apple's new app tracking system and its effect on targeted advertisement, Facebook still reported growth in active users year-over-year.

Despite any and all issues relating to the use of its platform, its various tracking methods, and questionable use of user information, Facebook continues to be one of the most dominant social platforms in technology. It’s a matter only further aided by its expanded ventures such as streaming with Facebook Gaming and VR with Oculus and products like the Quest 2. And despite setbacks and issues affecting the company, its user base seemingly continues to grow, or at least that’s what the company reported in its recent Q1 2021 financial reports.

Facebook dropped its Q1 2021 earnings results on its investor relations website on April 28, 2021. According to the report, Facebook reported having around 2.85 billion Monthly Active Users (MAU) as of March 31, 2021. This was a 10 percent increase year-to-year from 2020. Daily Active Users (DAU) also showed growth with around 1.88 billion as of March 31, which came out to eight percent up year-to-year.

Going forward, Facebook expects it could be negatively impacted by the recent iOS 14.5 update that included app tracking transparency features. These features very specifically affected Facebook’s ability for targeted advertising to users on iPhone, who now have the option to shut down user data tracking and collection. Facebook included forecasts in its report that the company could be further impacted through Q2 2021.

Additionally, Facebook also continues to find itself in political hot water as well. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently claimed that January 6 insurrection organizing on Facebook was solely the fault of those organizing and not the responsibility of the platform. However, it was also recently reported that Facebook conducted an internal investigation of its part in the events of January 6, 2020. The company then blocked employees from accessing that report when the public became aware of it, as reported by Buzzfeed.

Even so, there seems to be little sign of Facebook’s growth slowing down yet. The increase in Monthly Active Users despite all of these previous issues continues to indicate that Facebook remains a dominant force in ongoing social technology.