Facebook (FB) expects Apple's iOS 14.5 update to impact advertising starting in Q2 2021 The recently released App Tracking feature on iOS devices are expected to impact Facebook's advertising business.

It’s no secret that Facebook (FB) is among the many programs that track user data in order to serve them targeted advertisements. However, a recently released feature for iPhones and iPads will directly prevent them from doing just that. The App Tracking Transparency setting in iOS 14.5 allows users to opt out of being tracked across applications, including by Facebook. In reporting its Q1 2021 results, Facebook stated that it expects this to have an impact on the company’s advertising beginning in Q2 2021.

Facebook shared its Q1 2021 results, where it went over its business performance over the last few months, as well as how it expects to perform in the coming quarter. It was here that the company spoke to the recently released iOS 14.5 update and how it will impact business.

“We continue to expect increased ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes, notably the recently-launched iOS 14.5 update, which we expect to begin having an impact in the second quarter. This is factored into our outlook,” the company shared in its latest financial report.

Apple's new iOS 14.5 software update gives iPhone and iPad users much more agency in preventing applications from tracking their data and behavior, which will certainly have an effect on a company like Facebook’s ability to tune ads to a user’s interests. Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about how the move could potentially impact Facebook in an interview earlier this month.

There's no way to tell how big of an impact there will be until Q2 results come out, but Facebook is anticipating that iOS 14.5's App Tracking Transparency feature will indeed have an effect on the ad business.