Evening Reading - June 23, 2021

- Arcade1Up Infinity Gaming Table review: To Infinity and beyond
- Sign up now for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
- The Making of Quake, Part 3: Coloring in the Map
- Phil Spencer: Halo Infinite's 2021 launch window range is narrowed 'down to a few weeks'
- Phil Spencer wants to continue making Killer Instinct games
- AntiVirus software creator John McAfee found dead in prison cell at 75
- Halo Infinite multiplayer match capacity could increase to up to 60 players
- Rocket League Summer Road Trip brings back classic crossover content
- New Wolfenstein games are on hold until MachineGames is done with Indiana Jones
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Let's schedule in a meeting
meeting culture pic.twitter.com/SKqvz5GNAj— leslee, trailer treasure ✨ (@leslee_annsh) June 23, 2021
So many meetings.
Remember to wave at your FBI agent
what my fbi agent hears in my discord calls pic.twitter.com/Cf0q7qG87V— hyobin (@squizxy) June 23, 2021
They have to listen to a lot of your filth.
The Hero of Time
Reggie Watts and I were at a show last night and they called us up on stage 😂 pic.twitter.com/f9QmNqMTc3— MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) June 23, 2021
Giving us the content we need.
Gotta be prepared for anything in the crypto world
"that... yes, that is a shiba inu" -@TheDomino— Deirdre Bosa (@dee_bosa) June 23, 2021
such professional pic.twitter.com/NLbniXaRpG
Do only good everyday.
Did you just get a new thing?
June 23, 2021
What franchise do you hope returns?
A news story to break up the memes
Tesla Model 3 Occupants Walk Away After Car Falls 100ft Off Side of Mountainhttps://t.co/wnWOrUojBE— Vincent 🚀🟠 (@vincent13031925) June 23, 2021
Teslas are just built different.
The original image is garbage, but this meme is treasure
June 23, 2021
Maybe it's time to revisit the OG Deus Ex.
Keep this old adage close to heart
June 21, 2021
Words of wisdom indeed.
