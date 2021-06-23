New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 23, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Let's schedule in a meeting

So many meetings.

Remember to wave at your FBI agent

They have to listen to a lot of your filth. 

The Hero of Time

Giving us the content we need.

Gotta be prepared for anything in the crypto world

Do only good everyday.

Did you just get a new thing?

What franchise do you hope returns?

A news story to break up the memes

Teslas are just built different.

The original image is garbage, but this meme is treasure

Maybe it's time to revisit the OG Deus Ex.

Keep this old adage close to heart

Words of wisdom indeed.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola