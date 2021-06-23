Phil Spencer wants to continue making Killer Instinct games Head of Xbox Phil Spencer expressed an interest in making more Killer Instinct games during a recent interview.

The Killer Instinct franchise is in a bit of a weird spot. The last new entry in the series launched alongside the Xbox One back in 2013 and was developed by Double Helix. Iron Galaxy then took over development post-release, supplying the game with updates and new content. Nearly eight years later, and there’s been very little news on the future of the fighting game franchise. That may change sometime in the future, as Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has stated that he wants to keep making Killer Instinct games.

This news came during an interview in which Phil Spencer spoke with CohhCarnage during a broadcast on the livestreamer’s Twitch channel. Here, Spencer spoke about the state of the Killer Instinct games. “Matt [Booty] and I have discussed many times KI and where we’d like to go with it,” Spencer said. “We want to continue to do something with KI. It’s about finding the right team and the right opportunity. It’s not due to any lack of desire on our part.”

Phil Spencer is adamant that he’s quite interested in developing more games in the Killer Instinct series. Though the 2013 reboot of the franchise was well-received, things got a bit hairy when developer Double Helix was acquired by Amazon. Since then, Iron Galaxy has maintained Killer Instinct with updates and new content. Spencer and company are looking for a developer that’s good for the project before moving forward with a new Killer Instinct game,

Although it’s been a quiet 8 years, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is very much interested in making more Killer Instinct games, a sign of hope for fans of the fighting series. For any future updates on the Killer Instinct franchise, stay with us here on Shacknews.