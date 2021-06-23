New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AntiVirus software creator John McAfee found dead in prison cell at 75

John McAfee has been found dead just hours after it was ruled by a Spanish court that he would be extradited to the United States.
Donovan Erskine
A Spanish court ruled this morning that John McAfee - the entrepreneur most known for founding the AntiVirus software of which he named after himself - would be extradited to the United States, where he faced criminal charges. Just hours after this decision, John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison cell.

The news of John McAfee’s death broke in the afternoon hours of June 23, 2021. The news was first reported by Spanish outlets, and then quickly spread from there. It was just this morning that the Associated Press reported that Spanish courts approved John McAfee’s extradition to the United States. The circumstances of his death are not yet official.

John McAfee was arrested at Barcelona’s international airport back in October, and was being held in a Spanish prison up until his death today. McAfee was wanted for Tax Evasion with charges spanning from the years 2016-2018. McAfee had previously stated that he would end up spending the rest of his life in prison if he was extradited to the United States.

John McAfee is dead at 75 after his body was discovered in a Spanish prison cell. Details are still sparse, and we will report new information that becomes available.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

