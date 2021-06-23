AntiVirus software creator John McAfee found dead in prison cell at 75 John McAfee has been found dead just hours after it was ruled by a Spanish court that he would be extradited to the United States.

A Spanish court ruled this morning that John McAfee - the entrepreneur most known for founding the AntiVirus software of which he named after himself - would be extradited to the United States, where he faced criminal charges. Just hours after this decision, John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison cell.

The news of John McAfee’s death broke in the afternoon hours of June 23, 2021. The news was first reported by Spanish outlets, and then quickly spread from there. It was just this morning that the Associated Press reported that Spanish courts approved John McAfee’s extradition to the United States. The circumstances of his death are not yet official.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that the American tycoon John McAfee has been found dead in the cell he occupied in the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center. He was seventy-five years old. — Nathan Michaud (@InvestorsLive) June 23, 2021

John McAfee was arrested at Barcelona’s international airport back in October, and was being held in a Spanish prison up until his death today. McAfee was wanted for Tax Evasion with charges spanning from the years 2016-2018. McAfee had previously stated that he would end up spending the rest of his life in prison if he was extradited to the United States.

John McAfee is dead at 75 after his body was discovered in a Spanish prison cell. Details are still sparse, and we will report new information that becomes available.