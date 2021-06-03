New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 3, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Impressive Destiny 2 Hunter skills

Let's appreciate for a second that he used the boss stomp mechanic as a tool to traverse the game. That's awesome.

More Destiny 2 goodness

Things are getting scary in the Last City.

Dead by Daylight x Stranger Things

Jonathan Byers is coming to Dead by Daylight as a playable character and players can also get a Very Rare Outfit for Nancy Wheeler.

McDonalds x Among Us

Someone is going to pay a lot of money for a Macca's nuggie that looks like an Among Us character. 

Just waiting around for the bathroom to be free

But wait, who's in the shower? Wait, whose? Whomst? 

I'm seeing a lot of these memes this month

Remember, it's okay to be inclusive all year round.

NFTs are getting out of control

The Emperor's New Clothes is coming to life.

Oh, you liked that game? Too bad it sucks.

Consider, for just a second, that people have different opinions on things they like.

Lactose intolerant people are missing out

For some reason, any lactose-intolerant people I know absolutely do not care and eat dairy anyway.

American health care system

Sometimes the truth hurts.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's getting super snuggly now that it's hella cold.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

