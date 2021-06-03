Evening Reading - June 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Impressive Destiny 2 Hunter skills

Let's appreciate for a second that he used the boss stomp mechanic as a tool to traverse the game. That's awesome.

More Destiny 2 goodness

Things are getting scary in the Last City.

Dead by Daylight x Stranger Things

Jonathan Byers is coming to Dead by Daylight as a playable character and players can also get a Very Rare Outfit for Nancy Wheeler.

McDonalds x Among Us

the among us nugget is almost to $100k and money is no longer real https://t.co/wsHp8fIUqa — your buddy kate (@kateburning) June 3, 2021

Someone is going to pay a lot of money for a Macca's nuggie that looks like an Among Us character.

Just waiting around for the bathroom to be free

Waiting for the shower pic.twitter.com/GlACd8NH8s — Martin Herlihy (@martinmherlihy) June 3, 2021

But wait, who's in the shower? Wait, whose? Whomst?

I'm seeing a lot of these memes this month

corporations on july 1st pic.twitter.com/aKCDBY4no7 — PSDN in Pride Month 🔱 🏳️‍🌈 (@PSDNfitness) June 2, 2021

Remember, it's okay to be inclusive all year round.

NFTs are getting out of control

This would've been strange news a year ago but I've just watched NFTs rise and fall in utter despair and comparatively this actually seems pretty smart pic.twitter.com/ad1Nn0VitA — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) June 3, 2021

The Emperor's New Clothes is coming to life.

Oh, you liked that game? Too bad it sucks.

oh you like something? it brings you joy? too bad it fucking sucks. — staid (@staidindoors) June 3, 2021

Consider, for just a second, that people have different opinions on things they like.

Lactose intolerant people are missing out

Inventor of milkshakes: *slowly removes glasses, hands trembling* If my calculations are correct, than there is indeed a way for ice cream to hurt your tummy even more than it already does — Jean-Luc Bouchard (@jlucbouchard) June 3, 2021

For some reason, any lactose-intolerant people I know absolutely do not care and eat dairy anyway.

American health care system

Sometimes the truth hurts.

