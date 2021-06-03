Dogecoin (DOGE) trading begins on Coinbase Pro cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Pro has officially begun to accept the trading of Dogecoin.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been one of the leading names in the surge of popularity surrounding cryptocurrency over the past several months. With the likes of Elon Musk and countless other influential people publicly supporting the cryptocurrency, more and more people have sought to invest in Dogecoin (DOGE). However, the cryptocurrency was not available on Coinbase, one of the biggest platforms for buying and selling crypto. That has finally changed, as Dogecoin (DOGE) is now available on Coinbase Pro.

Coinbase Pro announced the addition of Dogecoin (DOGE) to its platform in a Tweet on June 3. Dogecoin (DOGE) has been one of the most heavily-requested cryptocurrencies on Coinbase for months, and users are finally seeing that wish fulfilled. At the time of this writing, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) value is in the low 40-cent range. It will be interesting to see if the addition to Coinbase will have any tangible impact on the Cryptocurreny’s value.

It should also be noted that Dogecoin (DOGE) is only available on Coinbase Pro. The cryptocurrency is still unavailable on the standard Coinbase platform. It’s unknown if there are plans to bring Dogecoin (DOGE) to Coinbase proper in the near future. Luckily, you don’t need to pay a bonus fee or meet a special criteria to use Coinbase Pro, as it’s moreso a different version of Coinbase tailored towards more experienced traders.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is available now on Coinbase Pro, making it available to an even wider audience than it had before. The Coinbase Pro website will allow you to track the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) with updates rolling in every second. For more on Dogecoin (DOGE) and the world of cryptocurrency, we have you covered right here on Shacknews.