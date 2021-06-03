New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dogecoin (DOGE) trading begins on Coinbase Pro cryptocurrency platform

Coinbase Pro has officially begun to accept the trading of Dogecoin.
Donovan Erskine
1

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been one of the leading names in the surge of popularity surrounding cryptocurrency over the past several months. With the likes of Elon Musk and countless other influential people publicly supporting the cryptocurrency, more and more people have sought to invest in Dogecoin (DOGE). However, the cryptocurrency was not available on Coinbase, one of the biggest platforms for buying and selling crypto. That has finally changed, as Dogecoin (DOGE) is now available on Coinbase Pro.

Coinbase Pro announced the addition of Dogecoin (DOGE) to its platform in a Tweet on June 3. Dogecoin (DOGE) has been one of the most heavily-requested cryptocurrencies on Coinbase for months, and users are finally seeing that wish fulfilled. At the time of this writing, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) value is in the low 40-cent range. It will be interesting to see if the addition to Coinbase will have any tangible impact on the Cryptocurreny’s value.

It should also be noted that Dogecoin (DOGE) is only available on Coinbase Pro. The cryptocurrency is still unavailable on the standard Coinbase platform. It’s unknown if there are plans to bring Dogecoin (DOGE) to Coinbase proper in the near future. Luckily, you don’t need to pay a bonus fee or meet a special criteria to use Coinbase Pro, as it’s moreso a different version of Coinbase tailored towards more experienced traders.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is available now on Coinbase Pro, making it available to an even wider audience than it had before. The Coinbase Pro website will allow you to track the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) with updates rolling in every second. For more on Dogecoin (DOGE) and the world of cryptocurrency, we have you covered right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

