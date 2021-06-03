Knockout City already has 5 million players, extends free-to-play offer Velan Studios and Electronic Arts are extending the free play on Knockout City to a certain level cap before you have to buy the game.

Knockout City has been a blast ever since EA and Velan Studios launched the game. Its stylish take on dodgeball battles has turned out to be quite the sweet competitive arena for those with a penchant for dodging, ducking, dipping, diving, and dodging. In fact, Knockout City has been so enjoyable that it apparently already amassed over 5 million players. Even so, Velan and EA feel it’s the type of game you really have to personally play for yourself to really see what it’s about. To that end, they’ve extended the original free trial to a full free-to-play model.

Electronic Arts and Velan Studios announced Knockout City’s 5 million player milestone and free-to-play model in an update post on the Knockout City corner of EA’s website. EA and Velan happily took a victory lap in sharing that over 5 million players had already taken part in the festivities of its launch and free trial “Block Party” following that launch. It was also in this post that they announced the free trial would be extended and adapted into what seems to be a more permanent free-to-play starting system.

5 MILLION BRAWLERS!!! 🎉🥳 (and growing!)

New players welcome! Find out how you can get in on the action:https://t.co/rHUWUE5xca pic.twitter.com/0NcfJ62Mfa — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) June 3, 2021

Essentially, you can start Knockout City for free and play for quite a while. It’s when you reach Street Rank 25 in-game that you’ll have to finally purchase the game to continue playing. You don’t exactly burn through levels in Knockout City, so this should be ample time to figure out if it’s a game you want to stay with.

We thoroughly enjoyed Knockout City in our Shacknews review. While it’s not exactly the most complicated game, the depth to the technique and reflexes you can employ in it make it a very fun third-person competitive arena. We’ve even featured it on the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

With Knockout City having gotten a wealth of new and free player icons in celebration of Pride Month and a rich in-game level up system in both ranked and overall play, it seems as though Velan and EA have every intention of keeping the game current with a constant flow of content and events. With that in mind, check it out if you haven’t had a chance. All you have to lose in here is your precious time.