Atari VCS is finally getting a retail launch this June

Various versions of the Atari VCS console will be going out to stores and online shops later this month.
TJ Denzer
4

The Atari VCS is an interesting machine… mostly in the way it comes and goes from gaming conversation and then returns when you least expect it. Such is the case again with the latest update on what’s going on with it. It seems the group behind it is finally ready to put it in public hands. The Atari VCS consoles just got a retail release date for physical and online stores and its coming later this June 2021.

Atari announced the public retail release plans for the Atari VCS in a press release on June 3, 2021, as shared by Gamasutra. According to the press release the Atari VCS will be officially launching in public retail on June 15, 2021. Best Buy, GameStop, Micro Center, and the official Atari VCS website will be among the retailers carrying the console and each outlet is going to be offering store specific specials, promotions, and incentives in celebration of the console’s launch day.

The Atari VCS launch date has been a long time coming. After having been successfully crowdfunded on Indiegogo with presales in 2018, the machine has come in and out of gaming conversation. The last we heard of it was in May 2020 when crowdfund investors were finally given a shipping date and COO Michael Arzt gave us the details on what exactly the developers wanted Atari VCS to be to players, describing it as sort of a mini PC and console hybrid. With Indiegogo editions out the door, any of the public who have been waiting patiently for this machine will be able to get their hands on it later this month.

With the Atari VCS finally set to launch publicly on June 15, are you going to be picking it up? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and stay tuned as we await further details on deals at participating retailers.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

