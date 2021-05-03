Evening Reading - May 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time here in America, which means it's time for some Evening Reading. Let's take a look around both our website and the internet to see what's going on in the world.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Facebook in-app message implies iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency threatens free service
- Warner Music Group and Wave partner for VR music experiences
- The Oakland A's will let you buy tickets with Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Hitman 3's second Season of Sin will be revealed this week
- Elden Ring likely won't launch till mid-2022 at the earliest
- Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency hits all-time high above $3300
- Mobile spinoff Nier Reincarnation could see North American pre-registration soon
- PlayStation announces partnership with Discord
- Verizon to sell AOL and Yahoo businesses to Apollo for $5 billion
- League of Legends: Arcane animated series comes to Netflix this fall
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Don't mess with this guy
He beasted lmao pic.twitter.com/nEadUU2Db4— My Fault. (@uglynewyork_) May 3, 2021
Beetle blast!
The Gates have split up
May 3, 2021
Pour one out.
If Lucina could curse
Lucina happens to share her voice actor with another character who likes to swear... a lot... pic.twitter.com/S3aUL1N477— HARTHUR (@realHARTHUR) May 2, 2021
This would really elevate the experience.
Can't wait for this MCU movie
💰TAKE💰 MY💰 MONEY💰 pic.twitter.com/Fj3jbd3G1J— RAMZEE (@RamzeeRawkz) May 3, 2021
Who would win?
TLOU 3 sneak peek?
Naughty Dog would be like: pic.twitter.com/w8juFKn4hW— Joey Polanco (@_BrooklynBear) May 3, 2021
How did that plant grow there?
Insane Starbucks order
On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe— Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021
Somebody should really check on Edward.
White Castle opens in Orlando
Opening day for ‘White Castle’ in Orlando. It’s only 9am. @WhiteCastle #WhiteCastleOrlando #WhiteCastle pic.twitter.com/m4t55UNGfd— John (@DotDotDot_John) May 3, 2021
Are people actually this hyped for White Castle?
