Evening Reading - May 3, 2021

The night is upon us, so let's do some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time here in America, which means it's time for some Evening Reading. Let's take a look around both our website and the internet to see what's going on in the world.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Don't mess with this guy

Beetle blast!

The Gates have split up

Pour one out.

If Lucina could curse

This would really elevate the experience.

Can't wait for this MCU movie

Who would win?

TLOU 3 sneak peek?

How did that plant grow there?

Insane Starbucks order

Somebody should really check on Edward.

White Castle opens in Orlando

Are people actually this hyped for White Castle?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

