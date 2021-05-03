League of Legends: Arcane animated series comes to Netflix this fall Netflix has revealed the latest trailer for its upcoming League of Legends animated series.

The League of Legends: Arcane animated series was originally set to release back in 2020, but was delayed to 2021 just like so many other entertainment projects. Now slated to release this fall, we’ve got our first look at the video game adaptation. Netflix and Riot Games have revealed the latest trailer for League of Legends: Arcane.

Netflix premiered the new trailer for League of Legends: Arcane in a post to its Netflix Geeked Twitter account. Though brief, the trailer gives us another look at the main characters seen in the game’s announcement trailer back in 2019. We see these characters in action, fighting an intense battle against a magic-wielding enemy. The trailer ends with a look at one of the cities in Runeterra that will be a primary setting in the series.

Fans of the RTS game will recognize Vi and Jinx as characters from League of Legends. However, there are a couple of new/unrecognizable faces that appear in the trailer as well. This is also the first we heard that Netflix will be the streaming home for League of Legends: Arcane. When the series was first revealed, no particular platform was attached to it.

League of Legends: Arcane will release this fall on Netflix and is being animated by Fortiche Productions. It’s currently unknown how many episodes the series will be, or what it’s narrative will be, outside of what we learn in the trailers. Stick with Shacknews for more on League of Legends: Arcane.