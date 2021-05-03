The Oakland A's will let you buy tickets with Dogecoin (DOGE) The baseball team has announced Dogecoin as a payment option for game tickets.

Cryptocurrency has been all the rage lately, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) all dominating headlines in the financial space. Although the latter may have begun as a meme, Dogecoin has turned into a formidable cryptocurrency, reaching values many thought it never would. Now, Dogecoin has taken another step towards being a viable cryptocurrency, as Major League Baseball team the Oakland A’s have announced that fans can purchase tickets using Dogecoin.

The Oakland A’s casually announced the addition of Dogecoin as an acceptable currency in a tweet promoting its upcoming game against the Toronto Blue Jays. In addition to your standard cash and card payments, fans can purchase seats to the game for 100 Dogecoin. Specifically, the seats being marketed are in the infield section.

“Join us at the ballpark as the Blue Jays roll into town! Two-seat pods in the Plaza Infield are available for 100 Dogecoin for the series,” the Tweet reads.

It will be interesting to see if other teams in Major League Baseball also begin to include Dogecoin as an acceptable payment method. It’s also yet to be seen if this news will have a profound impact on the value of Dogecoin (DOGE). Recently, we’ve seen both Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) rise in value after simply being name-dropped by the likes of Elon Musk or Mark Cuban. Stick with Shacknews for future updates on Dogecoin (DOGE) and the world of cryptocurrency.