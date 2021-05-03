New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Oakland A's will let you buy tickets with Dogecoin (DOGE)

The baseball team has announced Dogecoin as a payment option for game tickets.
Donovan Erskine
1

Cryptocurrency has been all the rage lately, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) all dominating headlines in the financial space. Although the latter may have begun as a meme, Dogecoin has turned into a formidable cryptocurrency, reaching values many thought it never would. Now, Dogecoin has taken another step towards being a viable cryptocurrency, as Major League Baseball team the Oakland A’s have announced that fans can purchase tickets using Dogecoin.

The Oakland A’s casually announced the addition of Dogecoin as an acceptable currency in a tweet promoting its upcoming game against the Toronto Blue Jays. In addition to your standard cash and card payments, fans can purchase seats to the game for 100 Dogecoin. Specifically, the seats being marketed are in the infield section.

“Join us at the ballpark as the Blue Jays roll into town! Two-seat pods in the Plaza Infield are available for 100 Dogecoin for the series,” the Tweet reads.

It will be interesting to see if other teams in Major League Baseball also begin to include Dogecoin as an acceptable payment method. It’s also yet to be seen if this news will have a profound impact on the value of Dogecoin (DOGE). Recently, we’ve seen both Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) rise in value after simply being name-dropped by the likes of Elon Musk or Mark Cuban. Stick with Shacknews for future updates on Dogecoin (DOGE) and the world of cryptocurrency.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola