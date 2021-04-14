All announcements, trailers, and reveals from April 14 Nintendo Indie World showcase

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Did you miss today's Nintendo Indie World showcase event? Don't worry, we've got all the game reveals from the show right here.
TJ Denzer
1

Nintendo once again brought a showcase of games that was all killer, no filler to share with the indie fans out there today. The April 14 Nintendo Indie World had a delightful array of upcoming titles for us, not to mention a few surprises to go along with the whole thing. Did you happen to miss the event or want to catch up on what was shown off? Don’t worry. We’ve gathered everything from the recent Nintendo Indie World event right here for your convenience.

All announcements, trailers, and reveals from April 14 Nintendo Indie World

Going live in the afternoon of April 14 on the Nintendo YouTube channel, the April 14 Nintendo Indie World showcase was a cavalcade of cool indie titles coming to Nintendo’s hybrid console. You can watch the full show just below.

From the stylish Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield to the spooky and surprising Oxenfree 2, these are all of the announcements and trailers that made appearances on the Nintendo Indie World showcase:

And that covers the reveals and trailers of the April 14 Nintendo Indie World. Stay tuned for more information on these indie games and more. Want to see more indies? Be sure to tune into Indie-licious every Monday to see gameplay of the tastiest new indie games coming to the scene.

