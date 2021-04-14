Watch the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here Here's where to watch Nintendo's Indie World Showcase.

In between Nintendo’s major Direct presentations are its Indie World Showcases, broadcasts that put the focus on independent titles and games from third-party developers coming to the Switch. Nintendo has announced that its next Indie World Showcase will take place on April 14, so let’s make sure you know what you need in order to catch it.

Watch the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here

The April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted from the Nintendo YouTube channel. If you don’t feel like going to YouTube to watch, you can view the full event right here on Shacknews using the embed above. The event has been pre-recorded, and will debut for all in just a few hours.

The Indie World Showcase will run for 20 minutes, as Nintendo specified in its initial announcement. However, don’t let the runtime fool you, as Nintendo has perfected the art of packing as much information into as little time as possible. After the event concludes, the VOD will be available immediately for viewing.

Spelunky 1 & 2 were announced for the Nintendo Switch at the last Indie World Showcase.

It’s currently unclear what exactly will be shown off during the event, as Nintendo has not specified what they have planned. That said, don’t expect to see any of the company’s landmark franchises make any major splashes, as the Indie World streams are solely focused on indie games and third-party developers.

Whatever ends up happening during the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.