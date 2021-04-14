Watch the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here
Here's where to watch Nintendo's Indie World Showcase.
In between Nintendo’s major Direct presentations are its Indie World Showcases, broadcasts that put the focus on independent titles and games from third-party developers coming to the Switch. Nintendo has announced that its next Indie World Showcase will take place on April 14, so let’s make sure you know what you need in order to catch it.
The April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted from the Nintendo YouTube channel. If you don’t feel like going to YouTube to watch, you can view the full event right here on Shacknews using the embed above. The event has been pre-recorded, and will debut for all in just a few hours.
The Indie World Showcase will run for 20 minutes, as Nintendo specified in its initial announcement. However, don’t let the runtime fool you, as Nintendo has perfected the art of packing as much information into as little time as possible. After the event concludes, the VOD will be available immediately for viewing.
It’s currently unclear what exactly will be shown off during the event, as Nintendo has not specified what they have planned. That said, don’t expect to see any of the company’s landmark franchises make any major splashes, as the Indie World streams are solely focused on indie games and third-party developers.
Whatever ends up happening during the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here
Milleh, maybe something to consider for you and the kids. My kids enjoy playing Minecraft Dungeons together. Hmmm. Wonder if a Switch Pro would give that better performance. That might be a reason to invest in a 2nd Pro just for the living room. Anyways, I'm always on the lookout for kid friendly couch co-op stuff for the girls.
What is "indie" is big and vague. I did a lot of the write up on Wikipedia's article for it, and there's really no consistent definition because it really depends on what facet of the game you apply "indie" to: the development? the publishment? the creativity facet?
As I write thing, I think we can make a distinction between "indie games" that are not backed by big publishers but otherwise don't really push many of the bounds (the DotEmu TMNT game, or things like Supergiant's Hades), against "arthouse games" which, in addition to not having backing, explore a new space and are "indie" in thought, such as many of those supported by Annapurna Interactive, for example.
I am assuming you're talking Journey and Flower, as examples?
That does go back to the notion that "indie" doesn't necessarily mean "not supported by a large publisher", as Bastion - backed by WBIE - is considered indie. I've not investigated if Flower/Journey are considered indie or not, as if they are they would easily fall into "arthouse".
