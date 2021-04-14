New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here

Here's where to watch Nintendo's Indie World Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
20

In between Nintendo’s major Direct presentations are its Indie World Showcases, broadcasts that put the focus on independent titles and games from third-party developers coming to the Switch. Nintendo has announced that its next Indie World Showcase will take place on April 14, so let’s make sure you know what you need in order to catch it.

Watch the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here

The April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted from the Nintendo YouTube channel. If you don’t feel like going to YouTube to watch, you can view the full event right here on Shacknews using the embed above. The event has been pre-recorded, and will debut for all in just a few hours.

The Indie World Showcase will run for 20 minutes, as Nintendo specified in its initial announcement. However, don’t let the runtime fool you, as Nintendo has perfected the art of packing as much information into as little time as possible. After the event concludes, the VOD will be available immediately for viewing.

Spelunky 1 & 2 were announced for the Nintendo Switch at the last Indie World Showcase.

It’s currently unclear what exactly will be shown off during the event, as Nintendo has not specified what they have planned. That said, don’t expect to see any of the company’s landmark franchises make any major splashes, as the Indie World streams are solely focused on indie games and third-party developers.

Whatever ends up happening during the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 14, 2021 6:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the April 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:01 AM

      It's starting!

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:07 AM

      Arial Knight sounds cool. I dig the soundtrack.

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:08 AM

      This skating game makes me want an AirGear game.
      Skate gods...lol

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:10 AM

      A game that takes 400 days to complete?

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:10 AM

      hahah "The Longing" which has a 400 day real-time game play limit

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:11 AM

      TMNT!!!!

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:13 AM

        2021 release. Going to be great to play with my kids.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:38 AM

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GemOAwU-9fo

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 14, 2021 9:40 AM

          Milleh, maybe something to consider for you and the kids. My kids enjoy playing Minecraft Dungeons together. Hmmm. Wonder if a Switch Pro would give that better performance. That might be a reason to invest in a 2nd Pro just for the living room. Anyways, I'm always on the lookout for kid friendly couch co-op stuff for the girls.

          • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 14, 2021 9:42 AM

            True, I should get them to try it

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:11 AM

      TMNT!

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:13 AM

        This is the same Shredder's Revenge from Tribute/DotEmu announced a month or so back.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:12 AM

      This TMNT game really does look great.

    • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:13 AM

      Turtles looks fucking sick!!

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:14 AM

      Most of these games look pretty good. And, most launching very soon.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:15 AM

        Geeeze, the line between Indie and AAA is really getting blurred here.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 14, 2021 9:25 AM

          We're going to start to need a new descriptor for indie games that approach AAA quality. (III has been suggested but that seems ugly)

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 14, 2021 9:26 AM

            Agree that we may need a new descriptor, but that ain't it.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 14, 2021 9:27 AM

            TMNT being called Indie....eh... This is probably a perfect example, and maybe SoR4 was too. Existing IP/License IP used to make a pretty polished game. Really calling into question what "Indie" means here.

            • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              April 14, 2021 9:39 AM

              What is "indie" is big and vague. I did a lot of the write up on Wikipedia's article for it, and there's really no consistent definition because it really depends on what facet of the game you apply "indie" to: the development? the publishment? the creativity facet?

              As I write thing, I think we can make a distinction between "indie games" that are not backed by big publishers but otherwise don't really push many of the bounds (the DotEmu TMNT game, or things like Supergiant's Hades), against "arthouse games" which, in addition to not having backing, explore a new space and are "indie" in thought, such as many of those supported by Annapurna Interactive, for example.

              • daggot legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 14, 2021 9:42 AM

                I think I like that. Art house games, then, being a subset of Indie?

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  April 14, 2021 9:44 AM

                  It's not always, though. Sony has put a lot of financial backing into several well respected arthouse games.

                  • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    April 14, 2021 9:54 AM

                    I am assuming you're talking Journey and Flower, as examples?

                    That does go back to the notion that "indie" doesn't necessarily mean "not supported by a large publisher", as Bastion - backed by WBIE - is considered indie. I've not investigated if Flower/Journey are considered indie or not, as if they are they would easily fall into "arthouse".

          • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 14, 2021 9:28 AM

            AAB is my suggestion.

            Almost AAA but just not quite there. Basically something like graphics are good but lacking something outside of graphics.

            I don't know I'm just making up the rules as I'm going along.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:19 AM

      Does a Fez port mean Phil is back to doing dev work? Because that'd be cool.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:19 AM

        FEZ TODAY

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:19 AM

        Available today as well.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:20 AM

        And as best I know , Polytron has gone on w/o Fish following the events of GG.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:20 AM

      ONE MORE THING

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:21 AM

        OXENFREE II

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 14, 2021 9:22 AM

          Not the one more thing I'd hope for, but also not bad.

    • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:22 AM

      No Silksong lol.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 14, 2021 9:25 AM

        I suspect that one may get elevated out of "IndieWorld", even though Team Cherry is very much indie.

        Nintendo did an extended look at the game with a full 20 minute gameplay preview at the last real E3. I think they may be treating it like a larger release.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 14, 2021 9:28 AM

          Hard to say. TMNT being featured in IW and a lot of the games presented really blur that line between Indie and AAA. I agree with Masem that we're starting to need a new descriptor here.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 14, 2021 9:30 AM

            Eh, I mean for me it's not stuff like TMNT but things like Cyberpunk that push the definition.

            At some point a successful indie can play a different role, even though they're technically still independently owned and operated.

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:22 AM

      That was a solid set of games. Going to have to check out some of these.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:24 AM

      I've been having fun with Art of Rally on Steam, It looks like it will be on Switch this summer.

Hello, Meet Lola