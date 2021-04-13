Nintendo Indie World Showcase will highlight upcoming Switch games tomorrow Nintendo has announced its next Indie World presentation for tomorrow.

While Nintendo Directs usually focus on the major first-party titles coming to Nintendo systems, Indie World Showcases put the spotlight on smaller titles coming from third-party developers. Nintendo has now dated the next Indie World Showcase, and it will go down tomorrow, April 14.

Nintendo revealed the upcoming Indie World Showcase via a tweet from its official Twitter account. On April 14, 2021, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, the Nintendo Indie World Showcase will broadcast live on the Nintendo YouTube channel. The 24 hour countdown to the premiere is already live.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch.



As for what to expect during the showcase, Nintendo hasn’t given any clues or hints. However, they do state that the event will run for 20 minutes, which is more or less on par with past Indie World Showcases and Nintendo Directs. It should also be noted that viewers shouldn’t expect any blockbuster Nintendo titles to show up (talking to you, Metroid fans), considering that this is an Indie World Showcase and not a proper Nintendo Direct.

The most recent Indie World Showcase was back in December and gave us the news of the Spelunky games coming to Switch, as well as a release day for Super Meat Boy Forever.

The Nintendo Switch has built a reputation for being a great place to enjoy the coolest indie titles, so we could be in store for a series of interesting announcements. If you won’t be able to watch the event live, we’ll be covering everything out of the Indie World Showcase for you right here on Shacknews.