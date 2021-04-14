OlliOlli World revealed at Nintendo Indie World A new skateboarding game from Private Division is coming to Switch this year.

Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase highlighted the upcoming Switch games from third-party developers. During the event, we got our first look at OlliOlli World, the latest game in the skateboarding franchise from Private Division.

Set in Radland, OlliOlli World will once again challenge players to master tricks in pursuit of being one of the best skateboarders out there. Levels are procedurally generated, always offering new challenges to players. Players can play solo, or team up and shred rails alongside friends. OlliOlli World’s zip code system allows players to easily share their worlds with others.

“One of Roll7’s core design tenets is the idea of flow state gameplay designed to achieve a perfect equilibrium between focus and relaxation. This makes OlliOlli World a skateboarding game like no other, approachable to all players whether they’re looking for a chill platforming experience or to become the best in the world,” the developers said.

OlliOlli World will see players on a quest to reach Gnarvana and find the mystical skate gods. It’s the third entry in the OlliOlli franchise and will add new concepts and mechanics. OlliOlli World is set to launch this winter digitally for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch. We’ve got more news out of Nintendo Indie World for you right here on Shacknews.