Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge gets new trailer at Indie World Dotemu's upcoming side-scroller pays tribute to the coin-op classics of the past. Check out its new trailer from Nintnedo's Indie World Showcase.

Of all the new trailers and announcements from today’s Indie World Showcase from Nintendo, one that caught our attention was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Today’s trailer gave another glimpse at gameplay and enemies in Dotemu’s highly-anticipated brawler.

We first learned of this project’s existence a little over a month ago when the reveal trailer was first released. Expectations are high for several reasons. First, Dotemu was responsible for the delightful Street of Rage 4 release last year that redefined how good a nostalgic return to the beat-em-up genre can be. Second, fans have been clamoring for a return to the classic Ninja Turtles arcade games of the past for more than twenty years.

Today’s trailer gives a closer look at how the minute-to-minute gameplay will operate. Many of the shots are zoomed in to give a better view of the all-new pixel art. From the Ninja Turtles themselves to the Foot Clan and city street environments, the visual styling of this project is spot-on.

While no specific release date has been set yet, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is set to make an appearance on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.