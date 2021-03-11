New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 11, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Space Jam launches on VHS today

I mean, today some years ago. But nonetheless, it was today.

Have deepfakes gone too far?

Sad Affleck might not be so sad?

How much money you making?

Americans need not apply, unless you have no idea what your own country looks like. International Chatty users, how much are you making?

Oprah interview memes

Make sure you bow.

New club pick-up lines

I wonder what kind of lasting effects COVID-19 will have on these smaller parts of our lives?

Dreaming about Halo

Let's go back to those days. Playing Halo after school or college or work, and having a good time.

King of the Hill screens

This actually looks like four players on a galleon in Sea of Thieves trying to board an enemy ship.

Bagel discussion

Do we have any bagel opinion hills we want to die on?

Hi, I'd like to order one ghost, please

Yes, I would like that delivered. My address? Oh, no. I would like you to send it to my enemy.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Hot days really tire Rad out (me too). But he still loves to sunbathe. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

