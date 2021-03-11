Evening Reading - March 11, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Space Jam launches on VHS today

I mean, today some years ago. But nonetheless, it was today.

Have deepfakes gone too far?

Sad Affleck might not be so sad?

How much money you making?

Someone puts a blank map of the USA in front of you. Says you have a chance to win up to $50 million: $1 million for every state you can correctly identify.



The catch: if you get one wrong, you get nothing, but you can leave blanks.



How much money you making? pic.twitter.com/BUMSyJTovv — 🦹🏻‍♂️ (@outstndnbrandon) March 10, 2021

Americans need not apply, unless you have no idea what your own country looks like. International Chatty users, how much are you making?

Oprah interview memes

this was shocking honestly pic.twitter.com/as3nPZd8Ry — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) March 8, 2021

Make sure you bow.

New club pick-up lines

Summer 2021:



“YO SO DID YOU GET PFIZER OR MODERNA?” pic.twitter.com/XZ7GcrakJw — Trader Joe (@JosephEllis408) March 8, 2021

I wonder what kind of lasting effects COVID-19 will have on these smaller parts of our lives?

Dreaming about Halo

I just dreamt I was playing Halo over LAN with the original Xbox and my friends from high school and when I woke up I was legitimately confused and felt like I had time traveled into the future.



That was bizarre.



Also who wants to hit up Big Team Battle on Blood Gulch? — Miles Luna #BLM (@TheMilesLuna) March 10, 2021

Let's go back to those days. Playing Halo after school or college or work, and having a good time.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/PbTQ0W8OAU — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 10, 2021

This actually looks like four players on a galleon in Sea of Thieves trying to board an enemy ship.

Bagel discussion

New York has the best bagels because you eat them while you’re in New York end of argument — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) March 10, 2021

Do we have any bagel opinion hills we want to die on?

Hi, I'd like to order one ghost, please

Yes, I would like that delivered. My address? Oh, no. I would like you to send it to my enemy.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Hot days really tire Rad out (me too). But he still loves to sunbathe.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.