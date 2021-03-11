Evening Reading - March 11, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos hands-on preview - Space Noir
- Pro Strats: X-COM (1994) strategy guide author David Ellis on QA and writing guides
- The Legend of Geno: Super Mario RPG Turns 25 (Part 4)
- ABC News to premiere GameStop documentary next week on Hulu
- Microsoft reveals 20 Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow
- Borderlands 3 Director's Cut DLC delayed by Texas weather conditions
- Cassette tape inventor Lou Ottens has passed away at 94
- Gigabyte-branded card is the first crypto mining processor from NVIDIA
- Warzone nuke event - what you need to know
- Denuvo Anti-Cheat technology has been added to PlayStation 5 Tools and Middleware
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Space Jam launches on VHS today
I mean, today some years ago. But nonetheless, it was today.
Have deepfakes gone too far?
March 10, 2021
Sad Affleck might not be so sad?
How much money you making?
Someone puts a blank map of the USA in front of you. Says you have a chance to win up to $50 million: $1 million for every state you can correctly identify.— 🦹🏻♂️ (@outstndnbrandon) March 10, 2021
The catch: if you get one wrong, you get nothing, but you can leave blanks.
How much money you making? pic.twitter.com/BUMSyJTovv
Americans need not apply, unless you have no idea what your own country looks like. International Chatty users, how much are you making?
Oprah interview memes
this was shocking honestly pic.twitter.com/as3nPZd8Ry— kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) March 8, 2021
Make sure you bow.
New club pick-up lines
Summer 2021:— Trader Joe (@JosephEllis408) March 8, 2021
“YO SO DID YOU GET PFIZER OR MODERNA?” pic.twitter.com/XZ7GcrakJw
I wonder what kind of lasting effects COVID-19 will have on these smaller parts of our lives?
Dreaming about Halo
I just dreamt I was playing Halo over LAN with the original Xbox and my friends from high school and when I woke up I was legitimately confused and felt like I had time traveled into the future.— Miles Luna #BLM (@TheMilesLuna) March 10, 2021
That was bizarre.
Also who wants to hit up Big Team Battle on Blood Gulch?
Let's go back to those days. Playing Halo after school or college or work, and having a good time.
King of the Hill screens
March 10, 2021
This actually looks like four players on a galleon in Sea of Thieves trying to board an enemy ship.
Bagel discussion
New York has the best bagels because you eat them while you’re in New York end of argument— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) March 10, 2021
Do we have any bagel opinion hills we want to die on?
Hi, I'd like to order one ghost, please
Deliver WHAT pic.twitter.com/QvoAdBiWvC— NorahBrink (@nbrink77) March 9, 2021
Yes, I would like that delivered. My address? Oh, no. I would like you to send it to my enemy.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Hot days really tire Rad out (me too). But he still loves to sunbathe.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 11, 2021