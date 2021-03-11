Borderlands 3 Director's Cut DLC delayed by Texas weather conditions The recent cold snap that left millions of Texans without power forced a delay for the next Borderlands 3 content update.

Fans of Gearbox’s looter shooter hit Borderlands 3 will have to wait a bit longer for its next DLC drop. Last week, residents of the state of Texas experienced complications as a result of extremely cold weather. The resulting effects of the inclement weather have also affected the original release schedule for the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC. The content is now expected to release on April 8.

In a statement posted by the official Borderlands Twitter account, developer Gearbox explained that all of their team and their families are safe following the events in Texas, but that work on the game was understandably disrupted by the statewide power outages and water supply problems.

Hey Vault Hunters, we have an important update for you. pic.twitter.com/Vqn1VSrDGK — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) March 11, 2021

When the situation in Texas is combined with the ongoing complications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that schedules would need to be flexible. Some things are more important than games and the health and safety of the folks who produce the video games we love always come first. Fans of the Borderlands series will likely forget the delay ever happened once they are gunning down the denizens of Pandora next month.

