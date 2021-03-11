New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ABC News to premiere GameStop documentary next week on Hulu

ABC News will take an in-depth look at the GameStop stock scenario in an upcoming special.
Donovan Erskine
With the GameStop (GME) short squeeze earlier this year and continued unpredictability dominating news headlines and shaking Wall Street, it was a safe bet that the events would soon become subject to film and television adaptations. We already know that a book and two movies are on the way, but it looks like a GameStop documentary is on the way as well. GameStopped is an upcoming special from ABC News that will look at the key players and events surrounding GameStop’s ongoing stock situation.

ABC News revealed the documentary in an official press release posted to its website. “The rise in popularity of trading apps and pandemic induced lockdowns created a perfect storm for this stock market saga. With the ability to access the market directly through these apps, including Robinhood, Reddit page r/WallStreetBets users began to buy up struggling GameStop stock causing prices to soar.”

GameStopped will premiere on March 15 exclusively on Hulu. The special will feature interviews with Robinhood CEO Vladmir Tenev, Reddit CEO Steven Huffman, Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and others. The special will chronicle the events that led to GameStop’s (GME) stock exploding earlier this year, the role that subreddit r/WallStreetBets played in it all, and the fallout of everything.

ABC News’ GameStopped special drops on March 15 on Hulu. Interestingly enough, the situation surrounding GameStop is still ongoing. Just this week, we saw the stock spike after Ryan Cohen was selected to lead the company’s e-commerce shift. Then, the price plummeted and GME was halted several times.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

