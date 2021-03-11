ABC News to premiere GameStop documentary next week on Hulu ABC News will take an in-depth look at the GameStop stock scenario in an upcoming special.

With the GameStop (GME) short squeeze earlier this year and continued unpredictability dominating news headlines and shaking Wall Street, it was a safe bet that the events would soon become subject to film and television adaptations. We already know that a book and two movies are on the way, but it looks like a GameStop documentary is on the way as well. GameStopped is an upcoming special from ABC News that will look at the key players and events surrounding GameStop’s ongoing stock situation.

ABC News revealed the documentary in an official press release posted to its website. “The rise in popularity of trading apps and pandemic induced lockdowns created a perfect storm for this stock market saga. With the ability to access the market directly through these apps, including Robinhood, Reddit page r/WallStreetBets users began to buy up struggling GameStop stock causing prices to soar.”

.@ABC News Originals Presents ‘GameStopped,’ the First In-Depth Look at the Jaw-Dropping Twists and Turns in the Stunning Chain of Events Now Synonymous With the Name GameStop



Streaming Exclusively on @Hulu Beginning Monday, March 15: https://t.co/7EXzyZ6HwG pic.twitter.com/kxwYgMbrqv — ABC News PR (@ABCNewsPR) March 10, 2021

GameStopped will premiere on March 15 exclusively on Hulu. The special will feature interviews with Robinhood CEO Vladmir Tenev, Reddit CEO Steven Huffman, Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and others. The special will chronicle the events that led to GameStop’s (GME) stock exploding earlier this year, the role that subreddit r/WallStreetBets played in it all, and the fallout of everything.

ABC News’ GameStopped special drops on March 15 on Hulu. Interestingly enough, the situation surrounding GameStop is still ongoing. Just this week, we saw the stock spike after Ryan Cohen was selected to lead the company’s e-commerce shift. Then, the price plummeted and GME was halted several times.