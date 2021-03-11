Microsoft reveals 20 Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow The Elder Scrolls: Online, Fallout: New Vegas, Oblivion, and much more will be soon available on Game Pass.

This week, Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax and Bethesda became official after receiving clearance from the SEC and the EU. In honor of the massive deal, some of the head honchos at Xbox and Bethesda got together for a roundtable livestream where they talked about what fans can expect to see out of the deal. It was here that Microsoft revealed the lineup of 20 Bethesda titles all coming to Xbox Game Pass. What’s more, these titles will all be available starting tomorrow.

This news came during the Bethesda Joins Xbox roundtable discussion streamed live on the Xbox YouTube channel on March 11. This open discussion featured Phil Spencer, Todd Howard, Aaron Greenberg, Sarah Bond, Pete Hines, and more of the biggest names at the involved companies. One of the first tangible effects of the $7.5 billion dollar deal is the slew of Bethesda games making the jump to Xbox Game Pass.

The following games will be available starting March 12 for Game Pass subscribers:

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM II (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)

The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (Console)

Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)

RAGE 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to jump in and enjoy the listed games when they become available on the subscription service tomorrow. For more on Xbox and Bethesda, stick with us right here on Shacknews.