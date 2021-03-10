New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 10, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Mario Day!

What's your favorite Mario game?

Dril mentions the best Bomberman game

What are the odds that Bomberman 64 is mentioned? Talk about out of left field.

Tim Sweeney Deepfake

Gotta love the Fortnite community.

Chipotle is so good

Get it into my mouth. In fact, any type of hot sauce or food.

Fighting game announcers

They're always so angry and loud. Stop yelling at me!

Oprah never saw it coming

People will find memes anywhere.

Donno has seen the two best movies ever made

What a major life moment.

Let's listen to some music

Ah, yes. Just what I needed. Something to really set the mood.

Here's a photo of Rad having a good little sleep. He loves to have his belly rubbed while taking a nap.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

