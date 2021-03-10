Evening Reading - March 10, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Mario Day special: The complete evolution of Mario Bros.
- Best Frenemies: Super Mario RPG Turns 25 (Part 3)
- Pro Strats: X-COM (1994) strategy guide author David Ellis on QA and writing guides
- Ultimate Rivals: The Court interview: Sports' biggest stars prepare to jam
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth gets late March release date
- Here are all the Dogecoin Game Jam winners
- Build-A-Bear announces Animal Crossing: New Horizons collaboration
- GameStop (GME) stock halted multiple times as shares rapidly fall from $340 level
- Sony Pictures' Resident Evil movie gets September release date
- Eville will have you and your friends acting sus in a fantasy world
Happy Mario Day!
Happy MAR10 Day! In honor of the special day, we took the latest Shack Chat to share our favorite Mario levels. #MarioDayhttps://t.co/JUQwlwREDH pic.twitter.com/Ha8JaAb6lY— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 10, 2021
What's your favorite Mario game?
Dril mentions the best Bomberman game
metal gear eric made me sit on a dog bed during an impromptu bomber man 64 tournament at his house. And no one is talking about this .— wint (@dril) March 9, 2021
What are the odds that Bomberman 64 is mentioned? Talk about out of left field.
Tim Sweeney Deepfake
CONGRESS: Deepfakes are a threat to national security— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 9, 2021
FORTNITE COMMUNITY: https://t.co/fZpNqvp5CL
Gotta love the Fortnite community.
Chipotle is so good
March 9, 2021
Get it into my mouth. In fact, any type of hot sauce or food.
Fighting game announcers
March 8, 2021
They're always so angry and loud. Stop yelling at me!
Oprah never saw it coming
March 8, 2021
People will find memes anywhere.
Donno has seen the two best movies ever made
Watched the first two Terminator movies for the first time this week, I get the hype now.— Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) March 9, 2021
What a major life moment.
Let's listen to some music
lofi hip hop radio beats to have an existential crisis to— 𝖘𝖚𝖒𝖒𝖊𝖗 🖤 (@tokyo_bat) March 9, 2021
Ah, yes. Just what I needed. Something to really set the mood.
Here's a photo of Rad having a good little sleep. He loves to have his belly rubbed while taking a nap.
