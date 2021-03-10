Evening Reading - March 10, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Mario Day!

Happy MAR10 Day! In honor of the special day, we took the latest Shack Chat to share our favorite Mario levels. #MarioDayhttps://t.co/JUQwlwREDH pic.twitter.com/Ha8JaAb6lY — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 10, 2021

What's your favorite Mario game?

Dril mentions the best Bomberman game

metal gear eric made me sit on a dog bed during an impromptu bomber man 64 tournament at his house. And no one is talking about this . — wint (@dril) March 9, 2021

What are the odds that Bomberman 64 is mentioned? Talk about out of left field.

Tim Sweeney Deepfake

CONGRESS: Deepfakes are a threat to national security



FORTNITE COMMUNITY: https://t.co/fZpNqvp5CL — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 9, 2021

Gotta love the Fortnite community.

Chipotle is so good

Get it into my mouth. In fact, any type of hot sauce or food.

Fighting game announcers

They're always so angry and loud. Stop yelling at me!

Oprah never saw it coming

People will find memes anywhere.

Donno has seen the two best movies ever made

Watched the first two Terminator movies for the first time this week, I get the hype now. — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) March 9, 2021

What a major life moment.

Let's listen to some music

lofi hip hop radio beats to have an existential crisis to — 𝖘𝖚𝖒𝖒𝖊𝖗 🖤 (@tokyo_bat) March 9, 2021

Ah, yes. Just what I needed. Something to really set the mood.

