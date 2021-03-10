Build-A-Bear announces Animal Crossing: New Horizons collaboration Animal Crossing products are coming to Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The Animal Crossing franchise is beloved for several reasons, one of them being the diverse cast of cute and unique characters for players to meet and befriend. Now, a new collaboration will allow fans to bring their cuddly friends into the real world as stuffed companions. Build-A-Bear Workshop has revealed a line of products based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons will soon be available at its physical and digital stores.

Build-A-Bear announced the collaboration in a tweet on March 10, 2020. Keeping specific details close to the chest for now, Build-A-Bear simply states that the collection will let fans “create and customize” their own Animal Crossing: New Horizons stuffed animals.

COMING SOON! Our Animal Crossing™: New Horizons collection is full of fun for all ages. Sign up for free email and text updates so you don’t miss a thing!



One of the most popular names in the world of stuffed animals and similar merchandise, Build-A-Bear has collaborated with a countless number of high-profile brands throughout the years. With Animal Crossing being known for it’s cute and cuddly characters, a collaboration with Animal Crossing seems like a match made in heaven.

The Build-A-Bear and Animal Crossing products are not yet available, but fans can sign up for email and text notifications so that they’ll be made aware the moment said items become available. The Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear products will only be available for a limited time, but the company’s have yet to reveal that time window. Most recently, Animal Crossing: New Horizons revealed Saint Patrick’s Day-themed items as a part of its March roadmap.