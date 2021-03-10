Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth gets late March release date Playism's Castlevania: Symphony of the Night-inspired action platformer based on the classic anime is coming out of early access at the end of this month.

Back in March 2020, publisher Playism and developers WHY SO SERIOUS? and Team Ladybug surprised us with Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth. It’s an action platformer based on the classic fantasy anime Record of Lodoss War and draws heavy influence from the style and swagger of Castlevania: Sympony of the Night. Now, about a year later, it’s ready to roll out of early access with a Version 1.0 launch coming at the end of this March 2021.

The developers announced the official launch date for Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth on March 10, 2021. On March 27, 2021, Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth will officially leave early access as a full release. To celebrate its impending full launch, Playism has put Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth on a final sale in the home stretch. You can pick up the game for just $10.39 by itself. You can also get it packaged with another Team Ladybug title, Touhou Luna Nights, for just over $20. Either way gets you the game at a discount before it launches later this month.

In March 2020 when Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth was still pretty early in its early access run, we got to try the game out for ourselves and had a great time with it. Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth has a definite reverence for the style of combat and animation that made Symphony of the Night iconic, but it also has some of its own tricks up its sleeve. The use of an active element system to target enemy weaknesses and navigate puzzles and pitfalls was a constantly engaging and fun aspect of what we played last year. Add this to the fact that it’s linked directly into the story of the anime and Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth has shaped up to be a highly promising game.

If you want to get in on Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth at a discount, now is the time to do it. Otherwise, stay tuned for more coverage as we get closer to its official launch on March 27.