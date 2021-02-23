Evening Reading - February 23, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection review: A fiendish gauntlet
- It's Dangerous to Go Alone: 35 Years of The Legend of Zelda
- Introducing Shacknews Reader for RSS feeds
- Brazilian female Call of Duty Mobile pro killed by fellow player in premeditated murder
- Sony's next State of Play to reveal new PS5/PS4 titles this Thursday
- Iron Banner Season 13 quest guide - Destiny 2
- Ratchet & Clank PS4 free to keep in March with latest Sony Play at Home promo
- Hitman 3 February Patch rolls out trilogy-wide hint system on PS5
- Dying Light 2 dev Techland under fire for alleged toxic management
- Boston Dynamics is not happy about art collective's remote-controlled Spot robot event
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Garbage found in landfill
Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese animatronic found in a landfill pic.twitter.com/Rtko0VHHgd— Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 23, 2021
I don't know what Chuck E. Cheese is, but this looks right out of FNAF.
Have you been accused of plastic surgery?
honestly the fact that no one has ever accused me of having plastic surgery makes me feel really ugly.— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) February 3, 2021
I wish someone would accuse me of using steroids.
How to talk to boys
it’s football time pic.twitter.com/5qwEBbsmGr— Jared Goldstein (@heyjaredhey) February 3, 2021
Let's talk sports.
Would you want this?
If there was a device that looked like this, that streamed and played OG Xbox games ONLY, would you desire it? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/8LqjbTJBas— Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) February 4, 2021
Yes, Seamus, yes I would.
Understanding privilege
Rep. Dean Phillips: "I'm here tonight to say to my brothers & sisters in Congress & all around our country, I'm sorry. For I've never understood, really understood, what privilege really means. It took a violent mob of insurrectionists & lightning-bolt moment in this very room." pic.twitter.com/PqnoBMiQDu— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2021
Steps in the right direction.
Season Pass
What you say: Battle Pass— 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙.🍁/ 𝗠𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘆 (@animatedbreak) February 5, 2021
What I say: pic.twitter.com/eATdNXhXft
Battle Pass. Plunder Pass. Multi Pass.
King of the Hill screens
February 5, 2021
Jooohn Redcorn. Peeeggy Hill.
February 5, 2021
Sergeant William Fontaine de la Tour Dauterive
Bloodborne is the best game on PS4
tall #Bloodborne pic.twitter.com/omGwJ6hZ1T— (~'v')~.`*★(@semi-hiatus? honestly idk anymore 😔) (@valdotpng) February 5, 2021
The last of who? The last of what? Fear the old blood.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad being majestic AF.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 23, 2021