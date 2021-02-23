Evening Reading - February 23, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Garbage found in landfill

Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese animatronic found in a landfill pic.twitter.com/Rtko0VHHgd — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 23, 2021

I don't know what Chuck E. Cheese is, but this looks right out of FNAF.

Have you been accused of plastic surgery?

honestly the fact that no one has ever accused me of having plastic surgery makes me feel really ugly. — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) February 3, 2021

I wish someone would accuse me of using steroids.

How to talk to boys

Let's talk sports.

Would you want this?

If there was a device that looked like this, that streamed and played OG Xbox games ONLY, would you desire it? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/8LqjbTJBas — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) February 4, 2021

Yes, Seamus, yes I would.

Understanding privilege

Rep. Dean Phillips: "I'm here tonight to say to my brothers & sisters in Congress & all around our country, I'm sorry. For I've never understood, really understood, what privilege really means. It took a violent mob of insurrectionists & lightning-bolt moment in this very room." pic.twitter.com/PqnoBMiQDu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2021

Steps in the right direction.

Season Pass

What you say: Battle Pass



What I say: pic.twitter.com/eATdNXhXft — 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙.🍁/ 𝗠𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘆 (@animatedbreak) February 5, 2021

Battle Pass. Plunder Pass. Multi Pass.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/O6OlJ4xeZL — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) February 5, 2021

Jooohn Redcorn. Peeeggy Hill.

pic.twitter.com/4aXD78D8pl — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) February 5, 2021

Sergeant William Fontaine de la Tour Dauterive

Bloodborne is the best game on PS4

The last of who? The last of what? Fear the old blood.

