Dying Light 2 dev Techland under fire for alleged toxic management
A new report suggests that toxic management and bad feedback are slowing down the development of Dying Light 2, and causing employees to leave the studio.
A new report suggests that Techland, the development studio behind Dying Light and Dying Light 2, is losing employees due to poor management and bad feedback.
Originally set to release in 2019, Dying Light 2’s development seems to have been marred quite a bit already, with the game seeing release date delays and constant changes in who is helping head up development within the studio. Now, a new report from TheGamer appears to shed more light on the situation, portraying an upper management team that is filled with toxicity, whose feedback and overall attitude have led to multiple employees leaving the studio behind.
The reported issues range from the studio hiring so-called “experts” who don’t have the experience needed to run the departments they are given to the studio’s CEO, Pawel Marchewka, reportedly being unwilling to listen to people within the studio—instead relying on the comments and opinions of people outside of the company. Other problems outlined by sources include upper management providing feedback like “this character looks gay” and even some more profane statements.
These issues have allegedly led to many key players in Dying Light 2’s development leaving the company, including Pawel Zawodny, who worked as chief development officer for nine years within the studio. Others have left, too, with many sources that talked to TheGamer stating that they felt like their work had been for nothing, as things changed so much throughout the course of the game’s development.
Where some are leaving, the report also suggests that Techland has a habit of hiring people that don’t have the right experience for the job, including its current creative director of marketing, Łukasz Janas, whose experience in the games and global market were both limited according to sources. The studio’s HR department is also run by Aleksandra Marchewka, the CEO’s wife. While Marchewka himself says there is no conflict of interest, other sources shared that if you could convince her that your idea was good, she might be able to convince her husband.
The report also notes several marketing ideas that were floated by the team, including the dumping of body bags near the Mexico border, as well as the use of medical testing kits for real diseases that would have been sent out to people marking them positive for the virus from the game. This latter idea was originally pushed around the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the test kits in question would have alerted users to real medical conditions that they suffered from, potentially causing stress or trauma. Marchewka, the CEO of the company, told TheGamer that he supports a working environment where everyone is free to suggest things, but that not every idea is good, and most will not ever see the light of day. Shock marketing isn’t necessarily a new thing, but some of these ideas are definitely out there a bit.
There’s a lot to unpack in the report, and sources within the story don’t seem happy with how Techland has run things. Many cited poor direction, lack of trust in the experts hired in the studio, and unrealistic expectations as key reasons for the toxicity that the company is reportedly dealing with at the moment.
You can check out the full report from TheGamer for more details. We’ll continue to monitor the story and update with any additional information that is revealed as we dig deeper.
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Dying Light 2 dev Techland under fire for alleged toxic management
Dying Light 2
This report on the chaos at Techland, where the CEO, the 8th richest man in Poland, is micromanaging the team into the dust, is just Ow My Balls level ridiculousness:
https://www.thegamer.com/techland-report-bleeding-talent-autocratic-management-bad-feedback/
I’d had hopes for this game. Gonna give up on those. Also don’t click the link for the naked lady & cheetah photo hanging in the CEO’s office, it’s NWS....his wife is head of HR, so it doesn’t matter. :P
Hey even MSFT 1st party studios are having issues. Drew Murray just went back to Insomniac, after ditching The Initiative a few weeks ago, allegedly for family reasons....GAME BIZ FAMILY, AMIRITE?
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/perfect-darks-former-lead-designer-left-xbox-to-rejoin-sonys-insomniac/
It’s certainly at the top of the heap. Murray spent many years there previously and was integral to some of their big hits (my favorite being Resistance 2, which was incredibly well-designed and paced for the time).
But he left to be a founder of The Initiative, so to leave and go back to Insomniac just doesn’t say too much about the prognosis for the Perfect Dark reboot that was only just been revealed right before he skedaddled. Doesn’t say to much for that project, considering he was lead designer. :/
I guess I just prefer to accept when someone says it's for personal reasons then it's for personal reasons. Don't need to turn it into MS is having issues or Sony is having issues if it was the other way around.
And I haven't had a sibling die suddenly but no I wouldn't question someone leaving a highly demanding leadership position and taking a smaller scale position at a company they were with previously for over 10 years.
Unfortunately, there had already been a lot of swirling rumors that the game and team had serious issues, around the time it was revealed.
I thought the trailer had some interesting ideas, but after everything going on lately, I think I will have to be more circumspect about reveal trailers, especially when they’re all cinematics.
I wasn’t criticizing the guy in the first place??
I was always assuming there was something going wrong at the studio or he wouldn’t have left a studio he co-founded right after the public reveal of their game. Frankly, I was very glad to see that he hadn’t been bound by shitty non-compete clauses and could take on a new position at a rival Sony 1st party studio so quickly.
I probably post more threads sensitive to the interface dynamics between creative artists and money men in the game industry here than anyone else, so please excuse me if I don’t just humbly apologize for my wording in this case, on a day filled with ironic game news about the shitty ends of the industry. :/
I get your point. Wish you’d get mine.
I don't know what your point is, you didn't know that his brother had died but then when I pointed it out you seem to be still believing that isn't the reason he left even though he said it is?
I never said you were criticizing the guy, I said we should leave the guy alone when it's a sensitive situation. Meaning we shouldn't be questioning his motives or trying to make the story into something more than what he said it was.
If I'm reading you wrong then I apologise, I have no issue with your first post as you said you weren't aware of his brother passing. But it just seems like you're doubling down now, like I said if I'm wrong then I apologise.
Dying Light 2 - CEO and managers he surrounds himself are shit; devs who have found better options bail.
Vampire Bloodlines 2 - No idea what's going on, beyond the news brief I saw this AM
Cyberpunk 2077 - Rushed a broken product to market, rather than taking their time & getting it right.
System Shock 3 - What's been going on with this title?
Neither DL2 nor CP2077 tell me that the devs failed to make the game they wanted. Instead, it sounds like the time-honored tradition of shitty management decisions having an inevitable negative impact on the product.
To be fair, I had pretty much written System Shock 3 off from the start. The devs, Otherside Entertainment, have released nothing but broken junk. They claim to have Warren Spector, but he hasn't done anything noteworthy in 20+ years. And it's been total radio silence since September 2019, when they released a teaser trailer that looked more like a Dead Space game than System Shock. I just have...very little hope that anything noteworthy comes of it.
And to rub more salt in the System Shock wound, the guys making the System Shock remaster from Kickstarter (Nightdive) also appear to be suffering from bungled management. They got my $30 from Kickstarter almost 5 years ago now (5 fucking years!), and have done nothing but scrap, restart, and trickle out concept art since. It's a joke.
