Hitman 3 February Patch rolls out trilogy-wide hint system on PS5 The Hitman series is the latest franchise to go in on PlayStation 5's Game Help feature, extending hints across the entire modern trilogy up to Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 got a bunch of new content with the launch of its February Patch, but there were a few platform specific changes in the list. Perhaps one of the more hidden of the bunch was in the changes specific to PlayStation 5. Not only is the newer Hitman 3 now included in PS5’s Game Help hint and walkthrough program, but IO Interactive has created hundreds of new hints spread across the modern trilogy as of the recent Hitman 3 Version 3.11 update.

IO Interactive dropped the Hitman 3 Version 3.11 patch notes via a blog post on February 23, 2021. It includes a large number of changes and tweaks aimed at improving the game, as well as the launch of fresh content and Escalations featuring new obtainable gear like barf grenades. However, perhaps one of the more under-the-radar features of the patch notes was the adaptation of the PlayStation 5 Game Help system, adding over 450 hints across not only Hitman 3 but Hitman 2016 and Hitman 2 as well.

Whether you're looking for clues in Hitman 3's Dartmoor or trying to get into the consulate in Hitman 2016, the new trilogy-wide PS5 Game Help support should help you with hundreds of handy hints.

One of the more interesting additions of the PlayStation 5 teases last year was in the user interface video in which Game Help was revealed. This system offers players a unique method to get hints and direction on various supported games on PlayStation 5. According to Hitman 3’s February Patch notes, the whole trilogy is now a part of the Game Help supported library. Need a hand tracking down a particularly tough challenge? The Game Help system can probably aid you with that whether you’re headed to Marrakesh in Hitman 2016, Mumbai in Hitman 2, or Dartmoor in Hitman 3.

Of course, we have our own guides on particularly quirky or difficult challenges. Thankfully, the new hints on PS5’s Game Help system might have you covered, but for all other platforms, be sure to check our Hitman 3 coverage here at Shacknews.