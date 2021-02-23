Ratchet & Clank PS4 free to keep in March with latest Sony Play at Home promo One of the best titles in the PS4 library can be yours for free thanks to the latest Play at Home promotion.

While most of the headlines and fanfare surrounding Insomniac’s development for the PS4 were dominated by its work on Marvel’s Spider-Man, one could make a case that the 2016 remake of Ratchet & Clank was a more impressive technical achievement. Thanks to the revival of Sony’s Play at Home promotion, you can get a chance to check out Ratchet & Clank yourself and it won’t cost a dime.

Nearly a year ago, the world was still in the early stages of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay-at-home orders were in effect for millions of people worldwide and the team at Sony whipped up a new initiative known as Play at Home which offered a free copy of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection to PS4 owners. The free game was intended as a gesture of thanks to those who were complying with the public safety orders as well as an incentive to get parked on a sofa for countless hours of quality gaming.

Sony has revived the program for 2021 as the world is still experiencing a record-high in reported cases of COVID-19. Beginning on March 1 at 8:00 PM PST through March 31 at 8:00 PM PDT, PS4 and PS5 owners can get a free copy of Ratchet & Clank that is theirs to keep.

This promotion is a generous offer from Sony, as Ratchet & Clank is a wonderful game, but it also serves as an effective way to build hype for the impending release of Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart. The PS5-exclusive sequel is set for launch on June 11, giving players who pick up the previous title from the Play at Home promotion ample time to play through the game.