Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date set for June 2021 Insomniac Games' official return to the Ratchet & Clank universe now has a launch date set for mid-June.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was easily one of the most head-turning games shown in PlayStation 5’s exclusive line-up when it was first revealed in 2020. The lighthearted third-person sci-fi shooter featuring our favorite lombax and his mechanical pal promises to be both a fun return to the Ratchet & Clank series and an incredible technical display of the PS5 console’s power. One of the main things we were still waiting on was when we would be able to jump into the action. Well, now we know. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart just got an official release date set in the middle of June 2021.

The release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was revealed in a PlayStation blog post on February 11, 2021. The game will officially be arriving on June 11, 2021. When it comes out, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be a PS5 exclusive. It’s traditional of the Ratchet & Clank series to stay on Sony platforms, but even so, it appears we won’t see it on the PlayStation 4. In addition to a launch date, pre-orders also officially opened up for the game, as seen in the trailer below.

Among many of the games shown during the PlayStation 5 game reveals back in June 2020, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was an easy standout. The gorgeous visuals and lighting of the game blended with near seamless level transition as Ratchet whipped himself through dimensions was a cool glimpse at what a game made specifically for the PlayStation 5 can do. There have certainly been other gorgeous games, such as the Demon's Souls remake or the even more recent Destruction AllStars, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart promises to be even a step above what we've seen so far, not to mention another opportunity to continue adventuring with a beloved duo of the PlayStation catalogue.

With the June 11 release date set for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, PS5 players would be wise to make some room on their 2021 gaming calendar for it. Stay tuned for more coverage and details on Rift Apart as we get closer to its launch this Summer.