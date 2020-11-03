Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be a next-gen only game The Ratchet and Clank game will not launch on the PlayStation 4.

Without a doubt, one of the most impressive looking next-gen games has been Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The next chapter in the beloved action-platformer series was first revealed at the PlayStation 5 showcase this Summer. The dimension-hopping features showcased seem to really take advantage of the next-gen hardware. Now we know that the game will be exclusive to the PS5, as Insomniac and Sony are not planning to release the game on PS4.

This news comes from a tweet made by the official Insomniac Twitter account. When asked if Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart would be coming to the PlayStation 4, Insomniac responded saying “It’s a PS5 exclusive.” There you have it, a pretty clear confirmation with no “ifs” or “maybes.” Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

It’s a question that had been on many fans’ minds, especially after another Insomniac game, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was confirmed to be a PS4 game. It had been widely believed that the new Spider-Man would be a PS5 exclusive, before Insomniac shared that it would actually be cross-generational. This will not be the case for the new Ratchet and Clank. It makes sense, looking back at the footage we’ve seen so far. Because Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart seems like a technically demanding game, it’s likely that the PS4 just wouldn’t have the muscle to run the game properly.

Ratchet and Clank joins the shockingly small club of upcoming games that will be exclusively released on a next-gen console. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart doesn’t have a set release date, but is set to arrive within the “PS5 launch window.” As for the PlayStation 5, the next-gen console will release next week on November 12. Stay with us here on Shacknews for all of your next-gen news and updates.